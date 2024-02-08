TRP News Roundup – 8 Feb 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Didn't get a chance to catch up on the news today? Here are some of the things you might have missed.

Surendran leaves PKR

A long-time member of PKR who at one point was its vice president, N Surendran announced his departure.

In responding to Pakatan Harapan communications director Fahmi Fadzil who reminded him to practise party discipline when expressing discontent, Surendran said he has not been an active party member for awhile now.

Fahmi, never mind party discipline. I’ve not been an active party member 4 a long time anyway. I asked abt d reforms PKR once promised. No decent answer to that. There is no point in being a member of a party tat no longer represents change & reform. Take this as my resignation. pic.twitter.com/lDWFuQPYkT — N.Surendran (@nsurendrann) February 7, 2024

“There is no point in being a member of a party that no longer represents change and reform. Take thhis as my resignation,” Surendran said on Twitter.

Surendran lamented that he had asked about the reforms PKR had once promised and received no decent answer.

Giving his two cents on the issue is former PKR member Datuk Zaid Ibrahim.

Surendram



Former MP Surendram has resigned from PKR, citing the party‘s lack of interest in fundamental reforms. Although I noticed some PKR supporters brushed his resignation as “ good riddance.” I think they have lost a dedicated leader, someone who gave everything to the… — Zaid Ibrahim (@zaidibrahim) February 7, 2024

Zaid, who at various times has been a member of Umno, PKR, DAP and KITA, remarked that the party had lost a dedicated leader.

He described Surendran as someone who had given everything to the Reformasi movement in the 90s.

“PKR will lose more support fron mow on. People can see through the charade, the false promises and he arrogant behaviour of the leaders,” he said.

Speed limit reduced

The speed limit for federal roads will be reduced to 80kmh from 90kmh during the Chinese New Year holidays.

This will begin tomorrow until 13 February.

MACC recovers 1MDB assets

In a statement, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it has recovered RM29.03 billion in 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) assets and funds.

Since 2019 until 5 February 2024, the commission had undertaken efforts to recover the funds and assets in Malaysia and abroad.

Almost RM24 million were seized and recovered through the process of confiscation which included court proceedings and voluntary surrenders.

Clare files appeal

Clare Rewcastle-Brown has filed an appeal against her two-year prison sentence and conviction.

The Sarawak Report editor was found guilty for criminal defamation by the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court on 7 February.

While the sentence was to take effect immediately, the conviction and sentence delivered in absentia.

Her lawyer said he was instructed by Rewcastle-Brown to file the appeal at the High Court, as reported by The Star.

Rewcastle-Brown was slapped with a defamation suit by Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah in 2018 relating to remarks made by the former pertaining to the Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA).

Former Kedah football coach dies

Former Kedah football coach Mohd Azraai Khor Abdullah passed away today, as confirmed by his son Firdaus Zainuddin on Facebook.

He was 71.

The NST said Azraai had suffered a stroke and was rushed to the Kedah Medical Centre.

He had enjoyed a successful career, having led Kedah to various victories in the 2007 and 2008 football seasons.

Azraai was a footballer himself. Apart from playing for Kedah, he was also in the national team from 1975 to 1978.

