Carlsberg Delivers Unforgettable Luxury Getaway, Redefining #BestWithCarlsberg Moments

Carlsberg, the renowned beer brand, has again raised the bar by treating beer lovers to an extraordinary luxury weekend getaway that will be etched in their memories forever.

The #BestWithCarlsberg excursion, worth a staggering RM50,000 per winner, offered unparalleled luxury, adventure, and Carlsberg’s finest brews.

Taking place on the picturesque island of Langkawi, the exclusive event catered to 280 lucky consumers treated like VIPs from the moment they stepped foot on this paradise destination.

Winners and their guests were whisked away in style, starting from their doorstep to the airport, and then escorted to their lavish accommodations at the prestigious 5-star hotels, The Datai and The Danna.

Carlsberg left no stone unturned to ensure that every moment of the weekend getaway was truly #BestWithCarlsberg.

The excitement started with a delectable chill-out BBQ dinner on the beach, with beer-infused concoctions that tantalized taste buds and set the mood for an unforgettable experience.

The trip’s highlight was the exclusive Carlsberg Island, where guests enjoyed various exhilarating activities.

From flying fox tower adventures to thrilling jet ski rides, attendees embraced the party vibes on a sunset cruise while immersing themselves in the refreshing sea breeze.

The island was transformed into a haven for entertainment, featuring Nintendo group games at the ‘Switch it On!’ zone, a mahjong grove for tile masters at ‘Hu the Best?’, and larger-than-life Jenga and beer pong games at the play area for ultimate fun battles.

Chill-Out stations were scattered across the island for those seeking relaxation, offering beach-style lounging, braided hair styling, and indulgent massages.

Guests even had the opportunity to create their winning party drink at the beer cocktail station.

Unforgettable Moments, Electrifying Beats, and Endless Cheers

The festivities continued with delectable food, a free flow of Carlsberg brews, and live music that kept the atmosphere electric.

As the sun set, the play area transformed into a vibrant beach bash, where attendees danced non-stop to pumping progressive beats that elevated the evening to new heights.

“This was such an amazing holiday! We were so excited when our friend won because, unlike most contests, Carlsberg allowed the winners to bring seven friends. It’s been a great experience, lots of fun and extremely memorable, so thank you, Carlsberg and cheers to #BestWithCarlsberg!” exclaimed Ooi Kok Leong, an accountant from Penang.

Another thrilled participant, Sandev Singh Thind Suckdzir Singh, a businessman from Taiping, added, “This #BestWithCarlsberg getaway blew me away. It gave all of us a much-needed break, and it was pure luxury from start to finish. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to have fun and let loose over a weekend. Big thanks to Carlsberg; this was a fantastic trip.”

The night ended with smiles, cheers, and cherished memories as consumers bid farewell to the #BestWithCarlsberg celebration.

Elevating Quality, Innovation, and Responsible Celebrations

Olga Pulyaeva, Marketing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, expressed her delight in hosting this extraordinary event as a token of appreciation for loyal consumers.

Pulyaeva stated, “Carlsberg has always been about quality, which extends beyond our beers to the experiences we provide beer enthusiasts.

This event embodies our brand’s values of innovation, and we hope to continue offering consumers extraordinary moments.”

At Carlsberg Malaysia, responsible consumption is paramount.

They remind everyone that if you drink, don’t drive – #CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY.

