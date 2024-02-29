Carlsberg Malaysia’s Top Ten Charity Campaign Ignites Hope, Gathering RM20.5 Million For Educational And Environmental Progress

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a heartwarming display of community spirit and generosity, Carlsberg Malaysia’s flagship community engagement programme, the Top Ten Charity Campaign, has successfully made its much-anticipated return.

Following a three-year hiatus, the initiative has fulfilled its vision of ‘Brewing For a Better Today & Tomorrow,’ amassing a remarkable RM20.5 million to bolster vernacular education and environmental sustainability efforts.

This year’s campaign marked a significant milestone as it expanded its reach to include Sabah, emphasizing Carlsberg Malaysia’s commitment to supporting education and climate action in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

The overwhelming support from the community has led to a meaningful impact on 10 vernacular schools, helping to foster a brighter future for students across Malaysia.

Empowering Education and Environmental Awareness

Under the guidance of Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, the campaign has taken a holistic approach to community engagement.

“We are humbled by the community’s generosity and are moved by what can be achieved when we come together for a better today and tomorrow,” Clini remarked.

This year, Carlsberg Malaysia has also focused on promoting environmental consciousness among students, partnering with Zero Waste Malaysia (ZWM) to educate on waste management and sustainability practices.

The initiative has seen remarkable achievements, such as SJKC Sin Ya in Penang raising RM7.8 million, setting a new record for the largest amount raised in a single charity concert within the Top Ten campaign.

Additionally, two schools in Sabah have collectively raised RM1.8 million, further showcasing the power of community support.

A Legacy of Giving

Since its inception in 1987, the Top Ten Charity Campaign has been a cornerstone of Carlsberg Malaysia’s community efforts, raising RM568 million over 37 years and benefiting 684 schools nationwide.

This enduring initiative highlights Carlsberg Malaysia’s dedication to brewing quality beverages and investing in the nation’s future through education and environmental stewardship.

As Carlsberg Malaysia continues to champion these causes, they invite everyone to join their mission of creating a better today and tomorrow for all.

In addition to education, Carlsberg Malaysia strongly emphasises environmental stewardship.

The company has implemented various green initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, promote recycling, and foster a greater awareness of sustainability practices among the public and its employees.

These efforts align with global sustainability goals and reflect Carlsberg Malaysia’s commitment to contributing to a healthier planet.

READ MORE: Carlsberg Ignites The Year of the Dragon With A Fusion Of Tradition And Modern Merrymaking

A Toast to Tradition: A visitor raises a pint of Carlsberg’s finest draught, captured in the heart of its Shah Alam brewery, where every sip tells a story of craftsmanship and heritage. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.