Plogging Movement: Malaysia And Sweden’s Joint Stride Against Plastic Pollution

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Swedish Embassy in Malaysia, in collaboration with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Bernama, organized a unique plogging event to mark Earth Day 2024.

The recent event, which combined jogging with picking up litter, aimed to raise awareness about plastic pollution and promote environmental sustainability.

Before delving into the shared mission, Dr Joachim Bergström, Ambassador of Sweden, introduced the concept of “plogging” to the participants.

“Familiar with ‘plogging’? No, it’s not a new dance or a yoga trend. It’s a Swedish concept that combines two beloved activities: picking up litter and jogging. Yes, Swedes enjoy multitasking, even when it comes to saving the environment!” he said.

Green Alliances in the Climate Crusade

The ambassador explained that plogging originated from a simple idea by Erik Ahlström in 2016, who transformed his daily jog into a cleanup effort, collecting litter along the way.

“This idea quickly spread throughout Sweden, inspiring more individuals to join in, armed with trash bags and sneakers, ready to make a difference. Through the power of social media, this local initiative evolved into a global phenomenon, inspiring people in over 100 countries. And today, we are ensuring that Malaysia is part of this initiative,” he added.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad graced the occasion and emphasized the importance of cooperation between nations in tackling climate change and environmental degradation.

He said Malaysia has very ambitious climate targets, just like Sweden.

Hence, cooperation is very important as Malaysia faces challenges with climate change and environmental degradation.

The minister also highlighted the ongoing collaboration between Sweden and Malaysia in the field of Waste-to-Energy, particularly in Sarawak, where Swedish contributions have been instrumental in reusing waste to generate electricity.

Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (centre) poses with His Excellency Dr Joachim Bergström, Ambassador of Sweden (in white), and enthusiastic participants during the plogging event held at Wisma Bernama on Earth Day 2024. (Pix: Swedish Embassy)

Plogging: A Shift Towards Environmental Responsibility

Meanwhile, Bergström further emphasized the significance of plogging, stating that it “represents more than just picking up trash while exercising.

It signifies a change in mindset – a shift towards environmental responsibility, making small daily choices that collectively make a significant impact.”

The event, which took place at Kebun Bandar Sg Bunus in Kuala Lumpur, saw enthusiastic participation from Malaysian and Swedish citizens, who jogged while collecting litter along the way.

The initiative aimed to foster a positive culture around sustainability and encourage the public to participate in the fight against plastic pollution.

Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (right) leading by example and collecting rubbish during the plogging event, showcasing the importance of individual action in the fight against plastic pollution and climate change. (Pix: Swedish Embassy)

Turning the Tide on Plastic: Malaysia’s Battle Against Global Waste

Like many other developing countries, Malaysia has also been grappling with the issue of imported plastic waste.

In 2021 alone, Malaysia imported nearly 500,000 tonnes of plastic waste while only returning around 11,000 tonnes, solidifying its position as one of the top global importers of plastic waste.

To put the 500,000 tonnes of plastic waste imported by Malaysia in 2021 into perspective, it is equivalent to the weight of approximately 41,667 double-decker buses or 1,250,000 adult African elephants.

As Malaysia continues to work towards its ambitious climate targets, the outing at Kebun Bandar Sg Bunus reminds us that every individual can contribute to the cause through simple, everyday acts.

Malaysia’s “Tapau” culture is one of the major contributors to plastic waste in the country. With this food carrier, we can :

-Reduce usage of plastic containers and bags

-Improve food safety

-Fashionable and trendy way of take-out pic.twitter.com/G5F0dDFSVh — P e j a l © (@iampejal) May 21, 2023

The plogging event helped clean up the immediate surroundings and sent a powerful message about the importance of responsible waste disposal and adopting greener consumption choices.

With the support of governments, corporations, and the public, Malaysia and Sweden are determined to lead the global fight against plastic pollution and climate change, ensuring a cleaner, greener future for future generations.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.