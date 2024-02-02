Carlsberg Ignites The Year of the Dragon With A Fusion Of Tradition And Modern Merrymaking

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Carlsberg Malaysia is setting the stage for a Chinese New Year (CNY) extravaganza with its ‘Brewing Prosperity Together’ CNY Bazaars.

The events are set to dazzle at 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Petaling Jaya, and Gurney Paragon, George Town, as they welcome the Year of the Dragon spectacularly.

The celebrations began with a series of CNY reunion dinners across Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, and George Town, culminating in a grand event at the Grand Imperial’s flagship restaurant in The Club @ Bukit Utama, Petaling Jaya.

Captivating dragon-themed performance during the CNY dinner celebration. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

The night was a cultural tapestry woven with sumptuous feasts, dynamic Dragon dance performances, and an after-party that resonated with the clinking of Carlsberg glasses in cheerful toasts, led by Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.

As we continue ‘Brewing Prosperity Together’, we are once again delivering an array of artist-edition CNY festive packaging, running rewarding promotions and hosting engaging events with our customers, consumers, media, and friends of Carlsberg. Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, capturing the spirit of the event.

He added that the CNY offerings aim to elevate the spirit of reunions, making every moment #BestWithCarlsberg.”

Carlsberg leadership team ‘Brewing Prosperity Together’ (from left) Pearl Lai, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director; Vivian Gun, Chief Financial Officer; Olga Pulyaeva, Marketing Director; Stefano Clini, Managing Director; Gary Tan, Sales Director; Pauline Lim, Human Resources Director and Koh Poi San, Legal & Compliance Director and Company Secretary. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Immersive Traditions and Modern Marvels: The Unforgettable CNY Bazaar Experience

The CNY Bazaar is an artistic showcase with limited-edition artwork that embodies wishes of prosperity and smoothness for the festive season.

Here, tradition merges seamlessly with modern twists, inviting visitors to indulge in beer-infused activities and vie for exclusive prizes.

The bazaar’s journey begins at the ‘Dragon Head’ entrance, where a digital dragon gate sets a magical tone.

Inside, attendees are greeted with a free Carlsberg to begin their exploration through a dragon-themed passage teeming with games, workshops, and exclusive merchandise.

Attendees getting creative at the art workshop, bringing their imagination to life at the CNY Bazaar. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Innovative experiences like AR dragon challenges and digital beer taps offer a contemporary take on CNY customs.

Attendees can collect cool gear ranging from Chinese gaming sets by TNTCO to fashion wear by DISSYCO and special CNY charms by Gumme.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dragon Belly’ serves as a culinary hub where food enthusiasts can sample Carlsberg Smooth Draught-infused delicacies and partake in various gastronomic delights.

A young lady immersing herself in drumming at the CNY Bazaar. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

The CarlsBar awaits further along, offering a space for beer aficionados to unwind and participate in cocktail workshops led by mixologist Jason Julian.

The journey culminates at the ‘Dragon Claw’, where personal style meets luxury with shoe-cleaning services, manicures, sneaker custom styling at MVP, and Zodiac predictions for 2024.

For more details on Carlsberg’s Chinese New Year celebrations, visit www.carlsbergcny.com.my or follow @CarlsbergMY on Facebook for the latest updates.

