Guinness Keeps The St. Patrick’s Day Spirit Alive With Month-Long Celebration

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Guinness, the beloved Irish stout, keeps the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day alive and well with a month-long celebration that promises to be a treat for all its fans.

The iconic brand invites Guinness lovers across Malaysia to gather at participating pubs and bars with their family and friends to commemorate magical moments and “Make it Our Day to Remember” over their favourite stout.

This year, Guinness is taking the celebration to the next level by allowing fans to personalize their pints using cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) technology.

By scanning the Guinness logo on their pint using a dedicated link, patrons can unlock a unique filter of charms that will transform their drink into a unique representation of themselves.

But the fun doesn’t stop there – when purchasing two sets of Guinness at participating outlets, consumers will also receive a complimentary glass, allowing them to bring these bespoke charms to life.

The month-long celebration will feature an array of exciting activities, including the iconic St. Patrick’s Day parade, live music performances, and exclusive Guinness prizes up for grabs.

Step, Stomp, and Sway: A lively dance troupe entertains the crowd gathered outside Arthur’s Storehouse in Pavilion KL, adding an extra dose of Irish charm to the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The skilled performers, clad in vibrant green costumes, showcase traditional Irish dance moves, captivating onlookers with their precise footwork and infectious energy. As the troupe twirls and leaps to the beat of the music, the atmosphere is filled with joy and camaraderie, embodying the spirit of the global holiday. (Photo: Heineken Malaysia)

Luck of the Irish: Guests Embrace Irish Culture with Hands-On Activities

With events lined up across major cities in Malaysia, including Klang Valley, Melaka, Johor Bahru, Ipoh, and Penang, there’s no shortage of opportunities for Guinness enthusiasts to join in the festivities.

As always, Guinness and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

Guinness Malaysia advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers not to drink and drive.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to https://guinnessstpatricks.com/events/ for more information on the events happening near you, and let’s “Make it Our Day to Remember” with Guinness!

At Arthur’s Storehouse, the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day comes alive as guests eagerly immerse themselves in Irish culture through various hands-on activities. The carefully curated activities reflect Guinness’s commitment to creating immersive and engaging customer experiences during the celebrations. (Photo: Heineken Malaysia)

Shamrocks: The Iconic Symbol of St. Patrick’s Day

While originally an Irish holiday, St. Patrick’s Day – celebrated annually on 17 March – has become a global celebration enjoyed by people from various cultures and backgrounds.

In Malaysia, the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day is primarily driven by Guinness.

Many Malaysians have embraced the celebration as an opportunity to unite, enjoy Guinness, and participate in global festivities.

Top executives from Heineken Malaysia gathered at Arthur’s Storehouse to raise their glasses of Guinness in honour of St. Patrick’s Day. Their smiles and raised glasses reflect the spirit of the occasion, showcasing the power of Guinness to bring people from different backgrounds together in a spirit of festivity and friendship. (Photo: Heineken Malaysia)

The celebrations also allow people to experience and appreciate Irish culture, fostering cultural exchange and understanding.

According to legend, Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, used the three-leaved shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity to the Irish people during his Christian missions.

Shamrocks have become a symbol of St. Patrick’s Day and are often painted green.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.