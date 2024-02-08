Cupid Alert: 8 Lovely Airbnb Stays For An Unforgettable Valentine’s (Or Galentine’s) Getaway!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Love knows no bounds, and this Valentine’s Day, Airbnb is embracing the spirit of togetherness.

Whether you’re celebrating with your significant other or favourite gal pals, why not make the occasion extra special with a short and sweet getaway?

With the big day just around the corner, here are eight enchanting Airbnb stays that will make your Valentines or Galentine’s celebration even more magical.

Couples’ Green Oasis

Yearning for a romantic escape surrounded by nature?

Awanmulan in Kampung Baru Pantai offers an intimate couple’s retreat, with breathtaking views of the sunset valley and endless blue skies.

Take a dip in the swimming pool just steps away from your stay.

If Borneo is on your travel radar, check out Hibiscus Beach Retreat in Kudat — a rustic rooftop abode with breathtaking views of the forest.

Hibiscus Beach Retreat

A secluded beach nearby completes the dreamy setting for this perfect getaway.

Blissful Balinese-inspired Hideouts

Escape to these Bali-inspired retreats, tailor-made for couples seeking to unwind and reconnect.

Immerse yourself in the tranquil bliss of Villa Sangturi in Hulu Langat, where a picture-perfect garden sets the scene for a secluded and romantic stay.

Meanwhile, La Villa in Langkawi is perfectly nestled in the serene beach village of Tengah and Cenang Beach.

Surrounded by paddy fields, this charming villa provides an intimate escape, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Poolside Paradise

Valentine’s Day is not all about romance as friendships deserve celebrating too!

Whisk your besties away to these spacious Airbnb Homes.

Relax in style at Tenang Jiwo, a chic modern oasis in Meru, Selangor.

Tenang Jiwo

With its blend of minimalist design and tropical ambience, it is the perfect backdrop to spend some time with your loved ones.

Nestled in the lush greenery of Janda Baik, IKAN Residence boasts a captivating infinity pool with views of the surrounding rainforest.

Beach Bliss Getaway

If you’re thinking of basking by the beach with friends but don’t feel like leaving your stay, the TTS Beach Village is made for you!

With its own man-made private beach, enjoy the sun and sand right at your doorstep.

TTS Beach Village

For a relaxed and laid-back stay, this vacation home in Bayan Lepas, Penang is the perfect home away from home.

The beach is just a stroll away, offering that perfect blend of homey comfort and coastal charm.

For more travel inspiration, visit www.airbnb.com.

All Homes referenced are intended purely to inspire and illustrate. Airbnb does not recommend or endorse specific Home listings on the Airbnb platform.

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.