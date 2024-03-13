“Up To RM73 Extra Fees?!” Malaysians Say No Thanks To New ‘Airport Tax’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Remember to include these additional travel costs when you plan your holidays after 1 June 2024.

On 12 March 2024, the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) announced revisions to the Passenger Service Charges (PSC) for the First Regulatory Period (RP1) from 1 June 2024 to 31 December 2026. Tickets purchased before 1 June 2024 will not be affected by the new fees.

The new fees will be implemented to help the aviation sector recoup its losses during Covid-19 while keeping things affordable for passengers.

TLDR: The revised “airport tax” means that travellers will be paying more for their tickets. So here are the rates you have to pony up when you want to go ber-healing:

Domestic Travel (within Malaysia)

The rate is maintained at RM11 at all airports except Senai International Airport, which will have its own rates between RM10 and RM50 for domestic and international travel to and fro the airport.

International Flights

If you’re flying from KLIA Terminal 1, you’ll pay RM73. If you fly from KLIA Terminal 2 and the other airports, it’s RM50.

Connecting Flights (Airport transfers)

For a domestic connection, you’ll be charged RM7. If you’re transferring at KLIA Terminal 1, you’ll be charged RM42.

Meanwhile, if you’re transferring at KLIA Terminal 2, it costs RM29.

Netizens aren’t happy about the extra fees

It’s not a surprise many people online aren’t too happy about the announcement.

The disappointment is understandable seeing that the airport is still experiencing issues such as not fixing its aerotrain and providing poor service.

Some people want to know whether the fees will be put into repairs and maintaining the airports.

One of the lowest ranked airports in the world and they still want to hike the price. Charges for what? KLIA can’t even provide a train to connect passengers to its own satellite building 🤬. This government really has no clue. — fakeinfluencer (@fakeinfluencer4) March 12, 2024

KLIA is one of the worst ranked airports in the world & you guys are charging people when your aerotrain is still not fixed along with other issues? Fix your basic issues first la. The audacity. ✊🏼 — Annoyed Malaysian 🇲🇾 (@annoyedmsian) March 12, 2024

The visitor experience of KLIA T1 is very disappointing yet they dare to commit daylight robbery to travellers. From departures to arrival the entire terminal are just airport operator syiok sendiri themselves. — ジュン (@suzuki1412) March 12, 2024

Can @MalaysianA__ & @anthonyloke pls explain as to where these PSC goes to and why does it keep going up when quality of service and facilities are of low std!



Eg the connecting train to departure terminal is out of order! — Maniam (@ManiamMKM) March 12, 2024

Is this money going towards repairing or upgrading the shitty airport? — 🔺 BYM 🔺🏈 🏒 🔺 (@GoodasI1cewas) March 12, 2024

