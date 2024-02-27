KLIA Ranked 8th Worst Airport In Asia, Here’s Why

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

According to Business Financing, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is the eighth worst airport in Asia.

The data, based on airlinequality.com, takes the average ratings from business travellers to rank airports globally by continent and country.

KLIA shares the same average score (3.36) as the United Arab Emirates’ Dubai International Airport.

Long queues at the airport combined with the lack of good facilities dampen the whole travel experience. For illustration purposes. Image: TRP File

According to airlinequality.com, travellers often complain about KLIA’s poor airport design which leads to long queues, having to take a long walk to reach the terminals, and the lack of good and comfortable facilities.

Travellers also criticised the inefficient immigration clearance system which causes a longer queue. The dim lighting in the whole airport also lends a poor ambience.

Taking the lead as the worst airport in Asia is Kuwait International Airport (1.69). This is followed by Kazakhstan’s Almaty International Airport (2.62) at 2nd place, and Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz International Airport (2.72) at 3rd place.

Business travellers rated Kuwait International Airport poorly due to dissatisfaction with unpleasant odours, staff unprofessionalism, and slow boarding processes at the airport.

Which airports are the best in the world?

Business travellers rated Vietnam’s Noi Bai International Airport the best airport in Asia and the world with an average score of 6.80.

A verified traveller praised Noi Bai International Airport for its incredible range of facilities such as the observation deck in the sky view building and various facilities for aviation enthusiasts.

The traveller also lauded the friendly staff and airport cleanliness, as well as excellent food choices.

The airport’s strength lies in its efficient queuing system, a feature that greatly enhances the overall travel experience.

In 2016, Noi Bai International Airport received the World’s Most Improved Airport Award from Skytrax.

According to VN Express, Skytrax chairman Edward Plaisted said the airport greatly improved after the addition of the new T2 international terminal.

The addition of the terminal helped to reduce crowding significantly and the airport was able to provide a higher-quality customer service.

Singapore’s Changi Airport is rated the second best airport in the world with an average score of 6.63 followed by China’s Hong Kong International Airport in 3rd place with a score of 6.48.

