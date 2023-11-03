[Watch] Tourist Raises Alarm Over RM350 Taxi Fare From KLIA To City Center

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent incident that has sparked concern among tourists, a traveller from Belgium shared his harrowing experience of being charged an exorbitant taxi fare from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to the city centre.

The tourist, who goes by the username @khletus.travels on TikTok, took to the social media platform to raise awareness and caution, among fellow travellers.

According to the tourist’s TikTok video, he and his family had just completed a gruelling 17-hour flight when they approached a booth at KLIA to book a taxi service.

The counter staff informed them they could hire a taxi for their group of seven people and seven pieces of luggage.

However, when the staff member quoted the price, the tourist immediately sensed something was amiss.

“I knew immediately she was trying to rip us off,” the tourist stated in the video.

Despite his reservations, his exhausted family members urged him to accept the fare, dismissing their concerns due to fatigue.

As they embarked on their journey, the person accompanying them to the taxi whispered, “You have been cheated.”

Protecting Yourself from Tourist Scams: Tips and Precautions

While it’s true that tourists can be taken for a ride when it comes to scams in Malaysia, there are steps they can take to protect themselves.

By being aware of common scams and taking precautions, travelers can ensure they don’t end up being taken for a ride in more ways than one.

First and foremost, it is crucial for tourists to be aware of the common scams that exist in the country.

This includes familiarizing themselves with tactics such as overcharging for services, fake merchandise, and misleading tour packages.

By educating themselves about these scams, tourists can be better prepared to identify and avoid them.

In addition to awareness, taking necessary precautions is key.

Travelers should always exercise caution when dealing with unfamiliar individuals or businesses.

It is advisable to use reputable and licensed service providers, such as registered taxis or official tour operators, to minimize the risk of being scammed.

Lastly, staying vigilant throughout the trip is crucial.

Tourists should trust their instincts and be wary of any suspicious behavior or offers that seem too good to be true.

Seeking recommendations from trusted sources, such as hotel staff or local authorities, can also help in making informed decisions and avoiding potential scams.

