KLIA Rated 5 Stars By Passenger Whose Luggage Was Missing

When flying abroad, one pressing concern is finding out the airline lost your luggage when you land.

Nurul Islam Mohamed Yusoff shared his recent experience of losing his luggage while travelling with his family from London to Kuala Lumpur.

According to him, he only knew about the missing luggage after waiting for an hour at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“When I arrived at KLIA, the nightmare began. I waited one hour for all the bags to come out except ours.”

Upon reporting the missing luggage, he was informed that the bags were at the Jeddah Airport. However, the staff of Malaysia Airlines and KLIA at the baggage office were very professional in handling the problem.

“But I want to praise one thing. Malaysia Airlines staff at the baggage office and KLIA airport staff are very professional and reassuring. When I was nervous, they guided me on what needed to be done with words of encouragement.”

The Malaysia Airlines staff reassured him that they would try to locate his luggage and they kept their word.

Upon checking in to the hotel, Nurul received a call from the airline staff stating that his luggage would be arriving the next morning in a flight from Jeddah.

They also helped him transfer the luggage to his next domestic flight.

“This morning, I went to Malaysia Airlines, told to wait in the lounge and they took care of my bag to get on my next domestic flight. So I don’t have to collect it and check in again. This is good service. Alhamdulillah not a single bag was lost. Thank you KLIA and Malaysia Airlines.”

While sharing his bittersweet experience, he also took the time to share how the staff treated him and his family at three different airports.

He graded them according to their service and KLIA was given 5 stars and Heathrow Airport 4 stars.

However, he only rated 1 star for the Jeddah Airport.

According to him, the airport needed to improve to reflect Saudi Arabia, an Islamic country that hosts two holy lands for Muslims.

This is a proud moment for us Malaysians to know that KLIA was able to give a passenger top-notch service and resolve the problems that they had.

This is the reflection of the culture that we practice and inherit as Malaysians.

