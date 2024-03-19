KLIA Commits To Improvements Following Asia’s 8th Worst Airport Ranking

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The government plans to learn and improve after a survey by Business Financing ranked Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) as the eighth-worst airport in Asia.

READ MORE: KLIA Ranked 8th Worst Airport In Asia, Here’s Why

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said they’ll take that survey as a “reference and lesson.” However, he also said rankings by surveys should not be considered conclusive since the methodology of the survey was unknown.

Loke said the government lent more weight to KLIA’s performance level based on more reputable and authoritative ranking sources such as Skytrax, an aviation consultancy firm that conducts research and surveys on airlines and airports globally.

We can’t just take it arbitrarily because nowadays there are many surveys conducted by various parties. Sometimes, how they conduct it, where they get their sources to come to that conclusion, is questionable. Transport Minister Anthony Loke

He added that the government isn’t being defensive, citing that they’re taking the feedback gracefully and using the feedback as a driving force to be better.

As it stands, the government is currently working to improve services at KLIA such as improving the aerotrain services and baggage handling system.

Loke said Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd is also working on some projects to improve the terminal’s ambience.

According to the survey by Business Financing, travellers complained about the lack of facilities, poor airport design, dim lighting, and long queues, especially at the immigration counters.

From 1 March 2025, Malaysia Airlines allegedly shut its arrival lounge services for its business and first-class passengers.

The removal of this service may impact some passenger’s take on the availability and quality of services available at KLIA.

READ MORE: Malaysia Airlines: No More ‘Lounge-ing’ Around On Arrival

READ MORE: “Up To RM73 Extra Fees?!” Malaysians Say No Thanks To New ‘Airport Tax’

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.