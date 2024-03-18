Malaysia Airlines: No More ‘Lounge-ing’ Around On Arrival

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Airport arrival lounges are a godsend for business and first-class passengers who need to freshen up after a long-haul flight before heading off to meetings.

These lounges typically offer passengers a place to shower, have some food and drinks, and free Wifi to catch up on emails or calls. An arrival lounge is also usually smaller than a departure lounge.

Recently, Loyalty Lobby reported that Malaysia Airlines has allegedly ended this practice.

According to a reader, Malaysia Airlines Enrich Platinum (Oneworld Emerald) and Business class passengers have been denied on-arrival lounge access in Kuala Lumpur since 1 March 2024.

Employees said it’s a new policy but it’s yet to be reflected on its website. There were no updates on Malaysia Airline’s social media pages either.

However, this will not affect lounge access for transit passengers but lounge access is dependent on the airline operating the outgoing flight, your ticketed cabin, and your frequent flier status.

