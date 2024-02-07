Drench Your Dragon Year In Mandarin Magic: Somersby’s Zero-Alcohol Cheers To CNY!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As the drumbeats of Chinese New Year echo through the air and lion dancers leap to life, Somersby introduces a sparkling sensation ripe for celebration – the Somersby Mandarin Orange 0.0!

Just in time for the auspicious Year of the Dragon, this non-alcoholic nectar is a jubilant nod to tradition with a refreshing modern twist.

In a can bursting with buoyant spirit, the Somersby Mandarin Orange 0.0 is your invitation to indulge in the playful side of the festivities.

With family reunions and joyous gatherings painting the town red, this zesty newcomer is set to be the heart of every party.

And let’s not forget – in Cantonese, ‘KAM’ echoes ‘gold’, weaving prosperity into every sip of this citrus symphony.

This sparkling, fruity brew marries the sweetness of ripe mandarins with a tangy kick, delivering a delicious dose of ‘huat’ – all without a drop of alcohol. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Whether poured over ice or paired with sumptuous CNY delicacies, it’s a refreshing way to welcome good fortune.

Stefano Clini, Carlsberg Malaysia’s head honcho, raises his can to the occasion: “This Lunar New Year, our Somersby Mandarin Orange 0.0 is the ultimate companion for those seeking alcohol-free excitement.

Its delightful fizz and sweet charm are our way of toasting our consumers’ prosperity and joy as we all ‘well-KAM’ a year brimming with promise.”

Ring in the Year of the Dragon with the tangy citrus flavours of Somersby Mandarin Orange 0.0. May your new year overflow with sweet luck and harmony! (Pix: Somersby Malaysia)

Indulge in Prosperity this CNY with Somersby 0.0 and JYNNS

And there’s more – in collaboration with JYNNS, Somersby 0.0 presents the JYNNS X Somersby Wel-Kam Prosperity Bucket.

Priced at RM128, this treasure trove features an array of treats, including JYNNS Crown Supreme Bird’s Nest and a duo of Somersby’s best – Apple 0.0 and Mandarin Orange 0.0.

At the same time, snag a complimentary JYNNS Crown Supreme Bird’s Nest Beverage Set with every purchase.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time indulgence!

Grab your cans of good fortune from Somersby’s official Shopee store or select retail giants.

For more info on Somersby Mandarin Orange 0.0 and all things CNY, follow the buzz on Facebook and Instagram.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.