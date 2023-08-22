Mah Sing’s M Nova: Tower B Is Now Open For Sale

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Mah Sing’s M Nova received an encouraging response from homebuyers, with 90% of its Tower A comprising 624 units taken up over the weekend.

Due to the good response, Tower B is now open for sale.

With an estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately RM790 million, M Nova comprises 3 blocks of serviced residences with 3 practical layouts – 700sq ft (2 bedrooms), 850sq ft (3 bedrooms) and 1,000sq ft (4 bedrooms) and priced from RM328,000.

This affordable mixed development also comes with 11 units of retail lots and 1 drive-through retail.

Strategically located within the matured neighbourhoods of Selayang and Kepong, M Nova is specially designed for urban-sized families that are looking for a comfortable living experience within Greater Kuala Lumpur.

Mah Sing’s Founder and Group Managing Director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum said that they are happy to see their third development in Kepong following Lakeville Residence and M Luna was well received by homebuyers.

This clearly demonstrates that Mah Sing is on the right track with its focus on offering products that align with market demand at attractive price points, practical layouts and well-designed features and are strategically located. Mah Sing Founder and Group Managing Director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum.

He added that they recently celebrated the early completion of M Adora in Wangsa Melawati, which also clinched the highest QLASSIC score of 85% among our M Series developments.

This is a testament to our brand promise of timely delivery of projects, great quality products, affordability, excellence in service and sustainability in operations. We are committed to upholding this and replicating the success of our projects. Mah Sing Founder and Group Managing Director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum.

M Nova is situated in the well-established neighbourhoods of Kepong, Taman Selayang Jaya, Batu Caves, Bandar Menjalara, Segambut, Taman Seri Gombak and Sentul, and was only 12.9km away from KLCC.

These are matured residential communities, which are highly accessible via major highways and trunk roads. In addition, M Nova also has good connectivity with direct access from MRR2, as well as being merely 1.8km away from Jalan Kuching, and both Jalan Kepong and Duke Highway are just 5km away.

In terms of public transportation, M Nova is located 6.9km from Metro Prima MRT2 Station, and 3.1km from Taman Wahyu KTM station.

Mah Sing Chief Executive Officer of Property Subsidiaries Yeoh Chee Beng mentions that other than offering well-designed developments at strategic locations, they are also committed to keeping their brand promise of delivering sustainable yet affordable homes to Malaysians.

We believe in the importance of building sustainable homes to enhance the lifestyle and well-being of our residents as well as the community in the long run. M Nova has obtained provisional GreenRE Bronze certification for green building, alongside with M Astra and M Panora. We will strive to achieve the same for our ongoing and future developments. Mah Sing Chief Executive Officer of Property Subsidiaries Yeoh Chee Beng.

M Nova – High accessibility with an optimised view of the city skyline and lush greenery

M Nova is specially designed for urban-sized families and designed for a comfortable living experience.

Located within the matured neighbourhood of Selayang and Kepong, M Nova comes with exclusive facilities and retails including a retail drive-through.

M Nova’s homebuyers will be able to enjoy the fantastic Batu Caves view and Bukit Lagong Forest Reserve view which is located next to the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM), Kepong.

Besides that, the project is located 2km from the 235 acres of Kepong Metropolitan Park which has a 140 acres lake, which offers ample recreational space for the surrounding community.

The project is nearby to 6 schools including SMK Kepong (3.7km), St. Mary’s School Kuala Lumpur (3.8km), SK Intan Baiduri (3.9km), SK La Salle (2) Jinjang (M) (6.4km), SMK Jinjang (5.6km), SJKC Jinjang Utara (6.2km) and institutions such as UiTM Medical Faculty Selayang Campus (3.8km).

Residents can also enjoy retail convenience at the surrounding shopping malls and marketplaces, i.e. Pasar Borong Selayang (1.2km), Selayang Mall (3.6km), Lotus’s Selayang (4.2km), Brem Mall (5.2km), Aeon Big Kepong (7.0km), and Aeon Mall Metro Prima (7.3km), as well as having access to hospitals namely Taipei TCM Medical Center (6.4km) and Hospital Selayang (3.7km).

To find out more, drop by M Nova’s fully furnished show units and scale models at our sales gallery in Taman Wahyu which opens daily from 10am to 6pm or call 03-6259 6188 to find out more information. Alternatively, homebuyers may also visit their website.

Maybank Home²u is here to simplify your home-buying journey. Check your eligibility and get a dedicated Maybank mortgage representative to assist you online here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.