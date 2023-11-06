Furniture Factory In Selayang Goes Up In Flames

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Videos of a factory on fire have been spreading on social media today.

KILANG TERBAKAR DI KAMPUNG KERDAS



Ada info kilang terbakar di Kampung Kerdas dan bomba sedang berusaha untuk mengawal keadaan. Katanya melibatkan beberapa buah kilang yang berhampiran.



Punca dan keadaan mangsa masih belum diketahui, sesiapa ada info lanjut? pic.twitter.com/f3CoZ3wRMh — Asal Gombak (@AsalGombak) November 6, 2023

It was said that a few factories were involved in the incident; however, as reported by Harian Metro, it was one furniture factory at Lorong Kerdas 4, Kampung Kerdas, Selayang today (6 November).

According to Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar, the damage was quite massive, as the class B building of the factory, which measures 3.71 square metres by 9.29 square metres, was 80 percent burned.

Firemen from seven fire stations were mobilised for the operations; Selayang, Pandan, Seksyen 7, Gombak Selatan, Setapak, Serdang and Kota Anggerik.

Four machines and three water tanks were sent to the scene as soon as the call was received at 10.56am.

As of noon, firemen were still battling the blaze.

According to preliminary assessments, there were no casualties from the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

