Rapid KL Bus Catches Fire With Passengers Inside

A Rapid KL bus caught on fire yesterday (29 Jan) at 10:52 am in front of the Great Eastern Mall in Jalan Ampang.

The bus which was traveling from Taman Mulia Jaya to Lebuh Ampang, went up in flames during its transit.

Fortunately, six of its passengers and the bus driver were unharmed as they all managed to escape unhurt. All thanks to the bus driver who had seen the smoke coming from the back of the vehicle.

He, according to Rapid KL’s official statement, had quickly instructed the passengers to get off the bus upon noticing the smoke.

He then attempted to prevent the fire from spreading using the bus’s fire extinguisher before contacting the fire department.

“The fire department was contacted and arrived at the location at 10:56 am. The fire was completely extinguished shortly after,” read the company in its statement.

The cause of the fire, however, has yet to be revealed. It was only revealed that the fire forensics team conducted a preliminary investigation when they were at the location.

That said, the bus has been towed back to the depot.

Rapid Bus also extended their apology to the passengers who were involved in the incident.

They also announced their intention to cooperate fully with the authorities to unveil the cause of the fire.

There have been no updates on the case ever since.

