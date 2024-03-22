[Watch] Bus Driver Who Helped OKU Passenger Earns Praise

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Oprah Winfrey once said, “To extend yourself in kindness to anybody is an extension of kindness in the world.”

Recently a video of a Rapid Penang bus driver known as Surendran helping a disabled (OKU) passenger in a wheelchair reflects the saying above.

The video was shared by Facebook user Cecelia on the Penang Indian Networks page.

According to Cecelia, the video was shot on 14 March at 8.30am.

The passenger boarded from Times Square and was heading to a hospital.

As the passenger was about to get off the bus, Surendran approached him and helped him to get down from the bus using the ramp.

He also helped the disabled passenger to cross the road before returning to the bus.

His professionalism act and kindness were appreciated by many on the bus.

“I want to express my gratitude for his great efforts in keeping passengers safe and secure,” Cecelia said.

The video was also shared by Rapid Penang on their Facebook page captioned: “Our amazing bus captain Mr. Surendran.”

His act of kindness was praised by many who saw the video.

Others commented saying that bus drivers in Penang have always been kind and professional in performing their duties.

Many remarked that the world needs more people like him.

