[Watch] Bus Driver Confronts Obstructive Parking After Collision During Detour

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A public bus driver encountered an unexpected obstacle yesterday when a parked white Axia sedan obstructed the bus route.

The incident at Kajang MRT, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, shows the driver expressing frustration towards the car owner’s inconsiderate parking.

The detour took a sour turn as the bus driver, attempting to reverse and find an alternate route, collided with an unseen obstacle, damaging the bus.

In the video, the driver details his ordeal, explaining that he had to ask his passengers to disembark and apologize for the inconvenience caused by the unexpected detour.

He had assumed that a bystander who reprimanded him for the blockage would assist him as he reversed the bus, but no such help was forthcoming, leading to the collision.

Bagus bro ni.

Jujur je dia cakap. Harap org ramai ambil perhatian atas perkara yg dia sebut.



Cuma aku kompius sikit, plate depan 4266 plate blkg 2466. camana tu.. pic.twitter.com/HjgbwNMrp4 — Jabatan Netizen Malaysia 🇲🇾 (@jnmalaysia) February 15, 2024

Netizens School Inconsiderate Driver on Bus Route Etiquette

The driver’s dismay was palpable as he articulated the impact of such selfish behaviour on his livelihood.

He urged fellow drivers to exhibit more consideration, especially in areas designated for bus passage.

The footage also includes an image of the improperly parked Axia, showing it partially blocking the road without any visible parking restrictions like a yellow line.

However, a plastic barrier inexplicably placed on the car’s roof added to the confusion.

Public sentiment has been strongly against the Axia driver’s actions, with many social media users condemning the behaviour and calling for authorities to address the situation.

The incident is a stark reminder of the cascading effects of one individual’s thoughtlessness on public services and those who rely on them.

Observant commenters pointed out a discrepancy between the front and rear license plate numbers on the Axia, speculating that the mismatch could be attributed to an oversight by the car dealership that sold the vehicle.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.