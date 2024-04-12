Stranded On The Tracks For 4 Hours: A Night Of Discontent On KTM’s ETS

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The eve of the Raya celebration took a grim turn for passengers of the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB)’s Electric Train Service (ETS), as their journey was halted for more than four hours due to a train disruption.

The incident, shared by a passenger on social media, involved a train en route from Kuala Lumpur to Butterworth, Penang.

The disruption led to a power outage, halting the train before it could reach the Parit Buntar Station at 5:13 PM.

The situation was particularly tough on children and the elderly, who became increasingly restless as time passed.

“It was sad to see everyone not knowing what to do in the coach,” the passenger noted, highlighting the discomfort and confusion among passengers.

“Hot and hungry. Wanted to pray and use the bathroom, but there was no water. Couldn’t even charge our phones since there was no electricity. It wasn’t until 7:50 PM that the lights were turned back on,” the passenger recounted.

Further comments revealed that all passengers were eventually transferred to a relief train at 9:44 PM to continue their journey.

Darkness Illuminated: A Tale of Unity and Compassion on the ETS

In a heartwarming turn of events, passengers began sharing food in the dimly lit train, creating a sense of community and togetherness.

Uncle Jason, a fellow passenger, distributed toys among the children, bringing smiles to their faces and easing the tense atmosphere.

Furthermore, in a true display of solidarity, people came together to assist the needy and elderly in crossing between trains using makeshift ladders, ensuring everyone’s safety and comfort.

“KTMB staff did their best to explain the situation and apologize. Thanks, even though the response was a bit slow,” they added.

KTMB, in a statement, extended its apologies to all affected passengers due to the service disruption caused by an electrical line system failure.

The disruption occurred due to an issue with an electric line equipment between Kamunting and Bukit Merah.

Securing Journeys: KTMB’s Assurance Plan for a Smoother Ride

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time the ETS has faced such issues; there have been instances in the past where the ETS had also broken down halfway through its journey, highlighting ongoing challenges in maintaining consistent service reliability.

In a proactive step towards enhancing passenger experience, KTMB advises travellers to consider its Passenger Takaful Plan.

This initiative is designed to offer comprehensive protection, covering a range of unforeseen events, including trip cancellations, train delays, loss or damage to personal belongings, and medical expenses.

Passengers planning their journey on the ETS have the option to purchase this insurance plan either online while booking their tickets or directly at ticket counters.

