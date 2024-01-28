[Watch] CNY Booth Catches Fire At IOI Puchong Mall

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Shoppers at IOI Puchong Mall were caught off guard when a Chinese New Year booth went up in flames around 7.10pm yesterday (27 January).

Videos and images shared online showed that the fire started from the roof of the booth.

Fortunately, the fire was put out by the public using a dry powder fire extinguisher at 7.15pm before the fire and rescue department’s arrival.

While the booth suffered 50% damages, the fire did not spread to the mall and no one was injured.

The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, the mall management apologised for the inconvenience caused to shoppers and guests.

Although netizens were glad no one was injured, a guest advised the mall management to look into their fire alert system as it wasn’t triggered when the fire broke out.

The guest said they were only alerted when police came by to ask everyone to leave.

On a lighter note, some people jokingly said the mall was slowly mastering all four elements like Aang from Avatar.

IOI Puchong Mall experienced a flood last December. The mall took in water, and the vehicles parked outside were quickly submerged.

