Flood Affected 71 Stores, 65 Vehicles At Puchong, Caused Landslide In Housing Area

The heavy downpour last night (16 December) from around 5.45pm until 7.30pm has caused flooding in Puchong.

The videos shared online showed IOI Mall Puchong, Bandar Puchong Jaya, taking in water and the vehicles in the outdoor car park partially submerged.

Shoppers said the floodwaters from the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) flowed into the mall’s North Court parking area before entering the interior of the North Court.

The Star reported that the flood affected 71 stores and 65 vehicles.

Serdang OCPD Asst Comm AA Anbalagan said a landslide occurred at Jalan Wawasan 3/9 at about 7.25pm, causing residents of seven houses to be evacuated and damaging four vehicles. No casualties were reported.

Selangor Fire and Rescue director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the landslide covered a 50m-wide area.

Authorities are investigating the soil’s condition while Air Selangor has shut off water. It’s believed the continuous downpour triggered soil movement.

A 150mm sheet pile is installed as a temporary measure, with completion expected by Sunday.

Residents living nearby are advised not to visit the landslide site due to unstable soil conditions. The police will also monitor the area to ensure a smooth investigation process.

