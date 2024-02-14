Singaporean Man Causes Trouble After Blocked From Using Emergency Lane 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Singaporean man went viral recently after causing a physical altercation on the North-South Highway near Muah, Johor last Saturday (10 February) at 1:58 pm.

The accused, Soh Kian Hui, 45, has since been sentenced to a fine by the Muar Magistrate’s Court after he pleaded guilty to the charges under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Fatin Dalilah Khalid charged the taxi driver for breaking the Toyota Fortuner window of the Malaysian driver, Khairul Husni Shah Jamil during the altercation.

It supposedly caused Khairul a loss of RM2,502.35. Thus, the accused can be imprisoned for up to five years or a fine or both if convicted.

The prosecution was carried out by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohammad Ariff Marzuki, while the accused was represented by Norain Sakina Zikri.

The prosecution requested that the court hand down an appropriate sentence considering that the offense committed was very serious.

They requested a heavier fine as a deterrent not only for Soh but also for other road users, citing the dangerous location of the incident where Soh stopped his car.

But after hearing both sides of the parties, the court then imposed a fine and ordered the accused to be imprisoned for a period of 12 months if he failed to pay it.

Details of the altercation

As previously reported by TV3 Bulletin, the accused broke the Malaysian victim’s car window with a cane because he was unhappy that his car was blocked in the emergency lane.

The accused reportedly got out of his vehicle and broke the victim’s rearview mirror. The accused was fortunately arrested in Genting Highlands, Pahang at around 3:30 am (12 February).

Regardless, this incident brings up a good argument – can we actually use the Emergency lane?

Those that are only allowed to use the lane are emergency vehicles that provide assistance such as ambulances, police, firemen, and enforcement agencies.

Whereas we, regular drivers are not permitted to drive on the lane. We are only advised to use the three designated lanes.

If we are caught driving on it, we can be fined up to RM2,000 or face imprisonment for not more than six months.

So, be a prudent driver, OK?

Meanwhile, in some cases, the emergency lanes are converted to Smart lanes.

