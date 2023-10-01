TRP
Rain Or Fine: Malaysian Motorists Warned Against Stopping In Emergency Lane, Face RM2,000 Penalty
Rain Or Fine: Malaysian Motorists Warned Against Stopping In Emergency Lane, Face RM2,000 Penalty

Motorists are being urged to avoid stopping in the emergency lane during heavy rain.

October 1, 2023

The authorities have reminded motorists that it is illegal to park or stop in the emergency lane to take shelter from the rain.

Those found guilty will face a fine of up to RM2,000 and a jail term of over 6 months.

The reminder comes after the highway operator Prolintas posted a statement on social media urging road users, especially motorcyclists, to avoid stopping in the emergency lane to take shelter from the rain.

The statement emphasized that the emergency lane is not a stop, shelter, or motorcycle lane.

Section 119 of the Land Transport Act 1987 (APJ) provisions states that those who violate the emergency lane will be charged.

If found guilty, they will be fined up to RM2,000 or imprisoned for not more than 6 months.

A reminder to motorists to make responsible choices on the road

The authorities have noted that stopping in the emergency lane can be dangerous, especially during heavy rain.

It can obstruct traffic flow and increase the risk of accidents.

Therefore, motorists are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid stopping in the emergency lane unless necessary.

This reminder warns all motorists that stopping in the emergency lane is illegal and poses a risk to their safety and that of others on the road.

The authorities have urged all road users to abide by traffic rules and regulations to ensure safer and smoother journeys.

Despite the clear purpose of emergency lanes to provide a clear path for emergency vehicles during instances of severe urgency, some drivers have been using them to avoid traffic congestion or for other non-emergency purposes.

This misuse poses a danger to themselves and other motorists and can hinder the passage of emergency vehicles in case of emergencies.

Drivers need to prioritize safety and follow traffic regulations to ensure safer and smoother journeys for all.

