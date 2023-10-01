Rain Or Fine: Malaysian Motorists Warned Against Stopping In Emergency Lane, Face RM2,000 Penalty

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The authorities have reminded motorists that it is illegal to park or stop in the emergency lane to take shelter from the rain.

Those found guilty will face a fine of up to RM2,000 and a jail term of over 6 months.

The reminder comes after the highway operator Prolintas posted a statement on social media urging road users, especially motorcyclists, to avoid stopping in the emergency lane to take shelter from the rain.

Berhenti di lorong kecemasan adalah satu kesalahan. Elakkan risiko dirempuh semasa hujan lebat kerana lorong kecemasan bukan tempat berhenti, bukan tempat berteduh dan bukan lorong motosikal pic.twitter.com/9g5xzXHyfs — PROLINTAS LKSA (@LKSAtrafik) October 1, 2023

The statement emphasized that the emergency lane is not a stop, shelter, or motorcycle lane.

Section 119 of the Land Transport Act 1987 (APJ) provisions states that those who violate the emergency lane will be charged.

If found guilty, they will be fined up to RM2,000 or imprisoned for not more than 6 months.

Sembahyang tepi highway macam nak tunjuk alim je- boleh✅

Buang sampah kat tepi highway macam beruk- boleh jugak ✅ pic.twitter.com/OK1T2WMM0H — LK (@LK31768457) August 1, 2020

A reminder to motorists to make responsible choices on the road

The authorities have noted that stopping in the emergency lane can be dangerous, especially during heavy rain.

It can obstruct traffic flow and increase the risk of accidents.

Therefore, motorists are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid stopping in the emergency lane unless necessary.

This reminder warns all motorists that stopping in the emergency lane is illegal and poses a risk to their safety and that of others on the road.

The authorities have urged all road users to abide by traffic rules and regulations to ensure safer and smoother journeys.

Despite the clear purpose of emergency lanes to provide a clear path for emergency vehicles during instances of severe urgency, some drivers have been using them to avoid traffic congestion or for other non-emergency purposes.

This misuse poses a danger to themselves and other motorists and can hinder the passage of emergency vehicles in case of emergencies.

Drivers need to prioritize safety and follow traffic regulations to ensure safer and smoother journeys for all.

Nak sembahyang dalam kereta pun boleh. Kan bermusafir. Kenapa nak buat terok sangat ni? Islam itu mudah. Sembahyang di tepi highway ni bukan saja membahayakan diri sendiri, tetapi juga pada pengguna Lebuhraya yang lain. Kalau ada emergency case, ambulance nak lalu pun susah. https://t.co/rjgUVeC9AS — ADM (@AdmFairuz) July 30, 2020

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.