PDRM Offers 50% Discount On Selected Traffic Summonses During Putrajaya Open Day 2024

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have announced a generous offer of a 50% discount on selected traffic summonses in conjunction with the Putrajaya Open Day 2024.

This special offer is available from 1 to 4 February at Dewan Seri Siantan, Kompleks Perbadanan Putrajaya.

PDRM is opening counters from 9 am to 4 pm for the public to settle their outstanding traffic fines.

However, it’s important to note that the discount does not apply to all violations.

Excluded offences include accidents, court-related offences, heavy vehicle violations, dangerous overtaking, emergency lane misuse, non-compoundable offences, red light violations, overtaking on double lines, and modified exhausts.

Critics Wary of Encouraging Late Payment

While many are poised to take advantage of these discounts, criticisms have suggested that such offers might encourage offenders to delay paying their fines in anticipation of future discounts.

This concern has been echoed in past discount campaigns as well.

In a related development, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will no longer offer summon discounts.

This move is seen as a step towards encouraging prompt payment of fines and ensuring that traffic rules are taken seriously.

The decision aims to instil discipline among drivers and prevent the habit of waiting for discounts before settling summons.

Some expressed the view that waiting for such discounts is far preferable to succumbing to the demands for bribes by some police officers.

These comments reflect an underlying concern about corruption and suggest that official discount offers could serve as a deterrent to such illicit activities.

I pernah kena saman sebab buat illegal u-turn. Polis trafik yang keluarkan saman tu siap cakap dengan I, nanti ada program diskaun ke apa bayarlah masa tu. Memang I bayar masa dapat diskaun. Lagi murah daripada rasuah RM100, dosa pun tak dapat. https://t.co/HBBsHt5dGF — Meowny (@syazmnnn) January 29, 2024

