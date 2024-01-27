Sunway Theme Parks Pulls Out All Stops For Elaborate CNY Dragons Display

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ushering in the Year of the Dragon, Sunway Theme Parks has pulled out all the stops to unveil an elaborate nine-dragon display across its properties in Sunway City.

The crown jewel is a towering 16-foot tall animatronic Pearl Dragon, constructed with over 5,000 LED lights, that will “levitate” an equally dazzling giant luminous pearl at Sunway Lagoon’s main piazza.

Amidst the limestone hills, a radiant dragon illuminates the Lost World of Tambun in Ipoh. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

Bringing the mythical creature to life, it flaps its wings and turns its head realistically with meticulously engineered movements.

Six other handcrafted dragons representing elements like lightning, water and wind have also been prominently featured at the Lost World of Tambun.

Enigmatic Glow: A dragon’s lair illuminates the night at Luminous Forest, the latest attraction at the Lost World of Tambun. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Sculpted by expert craftsmen using traditional techniques, details like scales and whiskers were painstakingly recreated for maximum realism.

“We spent over six months preparing the dragons to symbolise good fortune and prosperity for all Malaysians this CNY,” said Sunway Theme Parks CEO HC Chan.

“The animatronic pearl dragon is our most ambitious CNY project to date with its size and complexity.”

A dragon’s mesmerizing gaze pierces through the night amidst azure light at the Lost World of Tambun. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

When night falls, a spectacular display of pyrotechnics and LED lights brings all nine dragons to their full resplendence in a magical showcase.

Visitors can catch the ninth mystery dragon, specially created for Sunway Lagoon’s Ong Lai CNY festival, making a dramatic appearance near the park’s iconic volcano.

Where Adventure and Excitement Meet

What sets Sunway Theme Parks apart is that few places in Malaysia offer such a wide range of attractions and rides within a single integrated complex.

Spanning over 80 acres, Sunway Lagoon holds the record for one of the world’s largest man-made surf beaches.

Towering waves pound the 800-meter shoreline while riders shriek excitedly on the giant Vuvuzela ride as it rapidly spins 360 degrees up to 10 meters in the air.

The immense water park also features slides over 90 meters long alongside one of Southeast Asia’s largest wave pools.

Over in Ipoh, the Lost World of Tambun has attracted hordes of visitors to experience its lush natural hot springs surrounded by majestic 100-million-year-old limestone hills and caves.

Adventure seekers abseil down cliffs or explore the chambers of Tiger Cave while families relax in pools heated by geothermal waters from an underground volcanic system.

These complementary world-class attractions in Sunway City have made Sunway Theme Parks popular, especially during festive holidays.

By showcasing elaborate displays like the nine CNY dragons, Sunway constantly innovates and enhances the experience to stay ahead of intense competition in Malaysia’s tourism industry.

Under glowing crimson lanterns, the Ipoh Street in Tambun Lost World transports visitors to a fantasy world that would make Hayao Miyazaki proud. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

