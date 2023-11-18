Sunway Lagoon’s Spectacular Deepa Thirunaal Kondattam: A Dazzling Celebration Of Deepavali In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sunway Lagoon, the ultimate destination for thrill seekers, recently held the first-ever Deepa Thirunaal Kondattam: Festival Of Lights Celebration on 11 and 12 November.

The two-day extravaganza was a resounding success, as visitors from all walks of life came together to celebrate the rich traditions and cultural diversity of Deepavali in Malaysia.

The Sunway Lagoon Night Park was transformed into a luminous wonderland, offering visitors an unparalleled experience celebrating Malaysia’s beloved festival.

Charitable organisations were invited to join the Deepavali festivities, spreading joy and happiness. (Pix: Sunway Lagoon)

The event boasted an exciting array of cultural performances that uniquely invited visitors to a world of cultural richness, spiritual storytelling, contagious joy, and vibrant community bonds.

The celebration was a heartfelt commitment by Sunway Lagoon to bring the radiant spirit of Deepavali to life, uniting people from all walks of life to experience and truly appreciate the rich tapestry of Indian culture.

An Extravaganza of Culture and Thrills

The event featured various mesmerizing themed shows, each a testament to the artistic traditions and culture of Deepavali.

Visitors were also treated to classical Indian dance and music performances that transported them to the heart of India.

The vibrant Punjabi dance form, Bhangra, was also performed by talented local artists who had visitors tapping their feet and joining the celebration.

As Sunway Lagoon remains a theme park at its core, the thrills and excitement of their rides were also woven into the fabric of this family-bonding festival.

Visitors enjoyed ten exhilarating dry rides that left them screaming for more.

Capturing the enchantment of Deepavali, it was a heartwarming moment as the night sky illuminated with a spectacular fireworks display at Sunway Lagoon (Pix: Sunway Lagoon)

A Melting Pot of Culture and Delights

The celebration was a grand event and a community gathering spot for people from different races, cultures, and backgrounds to come together and celebrate Deepavali in its true spirit.

The flea market was a shopping haven that promised to be a feast for the senses.

Visitors explored traditional and contemporary merchandise, from intricately handmade crafts to delectable Indian cuisine.

Sunway Lagoon Night Zoo was also open during the event, offering visitors a captivating journey through the zoo’s exotic nocturnal animals.

Fire performers dazzled visitors with their incredible skills, leaving them on the edge of their seats with their mesmerizing acts.

Sunway Lagoon’s Deepa Thirunaal Kondattam: Festival Of Lights Celebration celebrated tradition and unity, leaving a lasting impression on all who celebrated this festival with them.

