Try Spotting The Dragons In These 8 Shopping Malls This CNY!

The year 2024 is the Year of the Dragon according to the lunar calendar. With the Chinese New Year a few weeks away, shopping malls in the city are already putting up their dragon-inspired decors in preparation for the festivities.

Check out the creativity shown by the mall decor teams this year!

1. Suria KLCC

Image: Andy Kho/ Suria KLCC

Suria KLCC transports guests to the vibrant heydays of old Shanghai this Chinese New Year. From now until 18 February, the 38-day extravaganza unfolds the rich cultural tapestry of the 1920s and 1930s, often referred to as the “Paris of the Orient.”

The Centre Court is transformed into a lively old Shanghai street featuring traditional double-storey shop lots, a beautifully adorned tailor shop showcasing the art of making cheongsam, and a restaurant featuring traditional reunion dishes. The setting also provides many photo opportunities with the displays of rickshaws, a retro vintage car, and old movie projectors playing classic clips that captured the oriental charm of yesteryears.

Taking centre stage at the Esplanade is the colossal 60-foot tall 3D dragon replica named the “Dragon of Prosperity.” The dragon looks majestic as it curls up a cylindrical column.

2. Sunway Velocity Mall

Image: Sunway Velocity Mall

Sunway Velocity Mall’s Chinese New Year theme this year is “Dragon’s Blessing.” It signifies the importance of sharing the blessings of strength, good fortune, and happiness by giving back to our community, especially during this festive season.

From today until 25 February 2023, guests are invited to the Main Atrium, Ground Floor, to enjoy the festive décor. There will be 5 lively red dragons gracefully dancing above the dragon palace grounds, providing immersive photographic moments to guests.

The dragons measuring over 40 feet long are formed by wishes made by shoppers and more wishes will be spread around the palace. Positioned to oversee the entire atrium, these dragons are poised to bring abundant happiness, blessings, and prosperity to everyone throughout the year.

In line with the mall’s commitment towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), the décor is made out of 80% of sustainable materials.

READ MORE: Share The Dragon’s Blessing & Enjoy Double Rewards At Sunway Velocity Mall

3. Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Image: Pavilion KL

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur has taken inspiration from imperial times and Chinese folklore for its “Dragon Dynasty” theme. This year’s festive decoration features two magnificent golden dragons, guardians of the precious oriental pearl, descending from the auspicious clouds into Pavilion KL’s Centre Court, enveloping the mall with blessings of wealth, good luck and happiness.

Meanwhile, Lancome has embellished the Pavilion Crystal Fountain and Main Entrance in line with their “Make Your Legend Bloom” theme. The décor features blooming spring flowers, dragon motifs, and oriental lanterns. There’s also a Lancome Dragon Tunnel where guests can explore limited edition Chinese New Year products and partake in exclusive podium activities.

The festive décor will stay up until 25 February so hurry and get your pictures taken with your loved one before it vanishes.

4. Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Image: Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Pavilion Bukit Jalil is living up to its theme “Big Prosperity Celebration” by featuring nine dragons shower guests with prosperity, good fortune, and bountiful blessings until 25 February.

Aside from the festive décor, the mall has lined up a host of immersive events, workshops, and entertainment. Guests can try their luck at the Big Prosperity Luck Machine and Big Prosperity Spin Machine too.

5. Da Men USJ

Image: Da Men USJ

Da Men USJ’s theme of “Dragon Odyssey” drew inspiration from beautiful Malaysian folklore and leveraged the symbolism of dragons to foster engagement with guests through the art of storytelling.

A crab-shaped metal bin at the main entrance champions the eco-friendly initiative as it’s strategically placed to collect plastic caps and bottles. The gathered plastic materials will be forwarded to the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) recycling hub in USJ1, reinforcing DA MEN USJ’s dedication to fostering a sustainable and vibrant community throughout 2024.

At the lobby on the Ground Floor, a captivating Dragon Pearl display in an underwater setting with peonies, chrysanthemums, and marine life give a unique artistic spin to the festive celebration.

The décor will stay up until 25 February. Throughout the festive month, there will be a host of events and entertainment for guests such as a multi-genre musical production inspired by the legend of Naga Seri Gumum (Dragon of Tasik Chini) and the Chinese favourite, Nezha.

6. Intermark Mall

Image: Intermark Mall

Intermark Mall’s theme of “Eternal Happiness” features creative works from local shops. At the Ground Atrium, the highly curated collection of furniture from Lucky Home Collections featuring dragon motifs, antiques, and modern furniture seamlessly blends with vibrant decorations.

In line with the mall’s “Hail Heritage” positioning, the mall also partnered with Tiffin Jeiwa to showcase limited edition 5-elements dragon tiffins, beautifully merging tradition and modernity.

Adding to the visual feast are exclusive paintings, calligraphy, and the traditional artistry of paper cutting with captivating displays by Ray Tan of Red Handicrafts.

7. Alamanda Shopping Centre

Image: Alamanda Shopping Centre

Alamanda Shopping Centre also follows the old Shanghai theme until 12 February. The centre court features a vintage cinema, a decorated tailor shop showcasing cheongsam artistry, and a restaurant showing traditional reunion dinner dishes.

8. Lalaport BBCC

Image: Lalaport BBCC/FB

Lalaport BBCC’s theme of “Blooming Spring Garden” features majestic twin dragons at the Gate Plaza lake. Over at the Main Atrium, guests can wander around in the Blossom Spring Garden and find a third dragon there waiting to meet everyone. Guests can also admire the works at the Year of Dragon Calligraphy Exhibition at the Common Walkway next to the Main Atrium.

