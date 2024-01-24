Share The Dragon’s Blessing & Enjoy Double Rewards At Sunway Velocity Mall

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As the community celebrates the Year of the Dragon, Sunway Velocity Mall wishes all an abundance of happiness and prosperity aligning with the Chinese New Year theme this year.

The campaign ‘Dragon’s Blessing’ signifies the importance of sharing the blessings of strength, good fortune, and happiness by giving back to our community, especially during this festive season.

Sunway Velocity Mall invites you and your loved ones to celebrate Chinese New Year from January 7 to February 25 at the Main Atrium, Ground Floor

This year, as we celebrate the year of the Dragon which is known to revel in challenges, signify strength, power, and overflowing of wealth, may everyone embody this in spirit roaring through the new year.

Shoppers who visit Sunway Velocity Mall will discover the 5 lively red dragons gracefully dancing above the dragon palace grounds, immersing in the enchanting palatial surroundings suitable for many photo opportunities with loved ones as they usher in the lunar new year.

These impressive red dragons which stretches over 40-feet long are formed by wishes made by shoppers and more wishes will be spread around the palace. Positioned to oversee the entire atrium, these dragons are poised to bring abundant happiness, blessings, and prosperity to everyone throughout the year.

Sustainability has always been at the core and forefront of all that Sunway does. Not forgetting our commitment towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Sunway Velocity Mall used 80% sustainable materials for its Chinese New Year décor.

Sunway Velocity Mall Senior General Manager Phang Sau Lian expresses gratitude for the unwavering support received from shoppers throughout the past few years.

As we commemorate the Year of the Dragon, let us unite in strength and resilience to strive for a better year ahead and continue spreading joy among family and friends. Staying true to this year’s theme, ‘Dragon’s Blessing’, Sunway Velocity Mall is dedicated to ongoing efforts in giving back to the community by fulfilling the wishes of our shoppers, contributing abundant happiness. May this year bring generosity, prosperity, and success to all. Gong Xi Fa Cai! Sunway Velocity Mall Senior General Manager Phang Sau Lian

In line with the campaign theme, Sunway Velocity Mall wishes to share its blessings through the ‘Blessing Kaw Kaw’ CSR effort

Having received over 500 wishes from shoppers both in-person and online over the past 2 months, Sunway Velocity Mall will continue to collect more wishes from patrons and those in need as they are on a mission to fulfil and impart blessings upon individuals of diverse backgrounds, including both young and elderly shoppers.

In multiplying these blessings, patrons can also fulfil the wishes hung on trees and around the atrium. In collaboration with GOXUAN, a final episode will be aired on social media platforms as we fulfil one of the shopper’s wishes.

Visit Sunway Velocity Mall and be part of giving back to the community so that the dragon’s blessings are shared among all.

When shopping for CNY at Sunway Velocity Mall, do remember to redeem from the Auspicious Dragon Redemption. Spend RM388 (RM288 for AEON Credit Service Cardholders) in a maximum of 2 receipts to redeem a limited edition Dragon’s Blessings Angpow Set.

In comparison, when you spend RM1,388 (RM1,288 for AEON Credit Service Cardholders) in a maximum of 3 receipts, you are entitled to redeem a Joyful Perfume Balm Set and Watsons Brand Lucky Bag. There is more, spend RM2,288 (RM2,188 for AEON Credit Service Cardholders) in a maximum of 5 receipts to redeem a Prosperity Bowl Set.

Get an extra cash voucher worth up to RM50* when you fulfill the Sunway Velocity Mall’s Auspicious Dragon Redemptions and spend any additional amount at Sunway Velocity Two or get an extra cash voucher worth up to RM50* when you spend RM300 at Sunway Velocity Two only.

There is more! Collect Sunway Points from participating tenants and enjoy double Rewards too!

To make this 2024 CNY even more memorable, stand a chance to walk away with an American Tourister luggage bag worth RM800 each for the Top 10 Spenders of the Auspicious Dragon Redemptions.

To help the local businesses and our retail outlets, the Main Atrium, Ground Floor is filled with booths and pushcarts where you can get all your Chinese New Year goods from CNY cookies, hampers, accessories to Cheong Sam and many more!

Get in the mood for this festive season with weekly lion and dragon dances, God of Fortune appearances, weekend performances, and various artist meet and greets from January 13 to February 12.

Exciting weekly workshops will be held at Level 3, in front of Bar.B.Q Plaza from January 13 to February 4. Check out the Sunway Velocity Mall website or social media for the schedule. You don’t want to miss this!

Are you in search of CNY set meals, poon choi, yee sang, and other options for a memorable reunion dinner this Chinese New Year?

Discover a variety of F&B outlets within the mall offering wholesome choices, including renowned establishments such as Grand Imperial Restaurant, Haidilao Hot Pot, Putien, Dragon-I, Rakuzen, Canton Kitchen, Xiangshan Fish Steamboat, and more. If you’re opting for guilt-free dining, check out Zen House, The Fish Bowl, and Salad Atelier for a selection of healthy meals.

Shoppers can also dine in at Food Street Food on Level 4, Nanjing Street at V Boulevard, Level 1 where food meets culture and also our newly-opened outlets at Sunway Velocity Two.

As we come together with our loved ones for Chinese New Year, Sunway Velocity Mall presents a variety of beauty and fashion boutiques, including Parkson, Padini, SPAO, IORA, Smart Master, and others, offering an exquisite selection to enhance your wardrobe with stylish outfits.

Adorn yourself in your finest CNY attire for a memorable family photo opportunity. Don’t overlook the chance to get gifts from Poh Kong, Tomei, Swarovski, Lovisa, and more, providing accessories as a meaningful symbol of bestowing good luck upon your loved ones. For those seeking auspicious bamboo plants, visit Moobeeii Art Garden and Sol Flora to add beauty and blessings to your homes.

And as for home décor, look out for Home’s Harmony, Hooga, Noko and many more for comfort.

To try on your luck and witness your blessings, participate in the Blessing Interactive Corner at the atrium by choosing a giant stick and identifying a number. Refer to the wall of dragon’s blessings and locate the matching number to unveil your blessing for the year.

