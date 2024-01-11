Pinkfish Countdown 2024: A Spectacular Start To the New Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Pinkfish Countdown 2024, an event meticulously orchestrated by Hitman Solutions and Happymoon, heralded the new year with energy and excitement at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon.

This celebration was not just a concert but a grand spectacle that pulled in a massive assembly of electronic music aficionados, all united by their passion for rhythm and dance.

The stage, aglow with an enchanting array of lights and visuals, served as the focal point for the mesmerizing display of music and energy at the Pinkfish Countdown 2024 event. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The festival’s lineup was a blend of global electronic dance music (EDM) giants and Malaysia’s finest, creating a pulsating atmosphere that reverberated through the hearts of every attendee.

KSHMR, the world-renowned American-Indian musician, led the charge with his unique sound that marries Indian musical traditions with the pulse of modern EDM.

His performance was not just a set but a cultural voyage that resonated deeply with the diverse audience.

An awe-inspiring fire display lighting the night at the Pinkfish Countdown 2024 concert. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The likes of Coone, Jeffrey Sutorious, and Andrew Rayel also took the stage, each bringing their signature sounds to the mix.

Andrew Rayel’s sunset performance was particularly noteworthy, injecting an electrifying charge into the evening as the sky turned to dusk.

The EDM music concert light display at the Pinkfish event creates an otherworldly spectacle, casting a spell over the ecstatic crowd. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Thrilled crowds were swept away by the irresistible tunes, becoming part of a collective experience transcending time and space. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The local scene was robustly represented by artists such as Bate, Mister Ariffin & Haikal Ahmad, Ralph’s, and Sentralize.

Their sets were more than just music; they were a showcase of Malaysia’s burgeoning talent and an exhibition of the rich musical heritage that the country holds.

Amidst the pulsating beats and electrifying atmosphere, the lens captures a couple in a moment of connection, their silhouettes illuminated by the vibrant crowd. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The event’s vibrant energy was palpable as concert-goers swayed and danced, completely immersed in the euphoric melodies that filled the air. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Their performances clearly indicated that Malaysia’s electropop scene can stand shoulder to shoulder with international acts.

Beyond music, Pinkfish Countdown 2024 was an experience for all senses.

An unending celebration: the relentless energy of the Pinkfish Countdown 2024 event encapsulated in a single image, defining the essence of the non-stop party. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Each individual, lost in the music, became part of a collective experience, creating an unforgettable moment of pure joy and connection at the heart of the Pinkfish concert. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The festival grounds became a playground for the palate with various culinary offerings that took festival-goers on a gastronomic adventure.

The interactive games and activities added layers to the experience, ensuring there was never a dull moment.

An explosive fireworks display marks the start of the new year at the Pinkfish concert, capturing the electrifying energy of the moment in a dazzling spectacle. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

