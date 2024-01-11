Pinkfish Countdown 2024: A Spectacular Start To the New Year
Pinkfish Countdown 2024 was more than just an event; it was a communal celebration of creativity, music, and togetherness.
The Pinkfish Countdown 2024, an event meticulously orchestrated by Hitman Solutions and Happymoon, heralded the new year with energy and excitement at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon.
This celebration was not just a concert but a grand spectacle that pulled in a massive assembly of electronic music aficionados, all united by their passion for rhythm and dance.
The festival’s lineup was a blend of global electronic dance music (EDM) giants and Malaysia’s finest, creating a pulsating atmosphere that reverberated through the hearts of every attendee.
KSHMR, the world-renowned American-Indian musician, led the charge with his unique sound that marries Indian musical traditions with the pulse of modern EDM.
His performance was not just a set but a cultural voyage that resonated deeply with the diverse audience.
The likes of Coone, Jeffrey Sutorious, and Andrew Rayel also took the stage, each bringing their signature sounds to the mix.
Andrew Rayel’s sunset performance was particularly noteworthy, injecting an electrifying charge into the evening as the sky turned to dusk.
The local scene was robustly represented by artists such as Bate, Mister Ariffin & Haikal Ahmad, Ralph’s, and Sentralize.
Their sets were more than just music; they were a showcase of Malaysia’s burgeoning talent and an exhibition of the rich musical heritage that the country holds.
Their performances clearly indicated that Malaysia’s electropop scene can stand shoulder to shoulder with international acts.
Beyond music, Pinkfish Countdown 2024 was an experience for all senses.
The festival grounds became a playground for the palate with various culinary offerings that took festival-goers on a gastronomic adventure.
The interactive games and activities added layers to the experience, ensuring there was never a dull moment.
