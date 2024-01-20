McDonald’s Gets Creative With Lunar New Year Yee Sang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

McDonald’s Malaysia rang in the Year of the Dragon by getting creative with Chinese traditions – launching a one-of-a-kind “Yee Sang” prosperity salad using its iconic menu items.

The fast food giant’s Chinese New Year menu features a zesty take on “yee sang”, a raw fish salad typically eaten during the holiday, replacing seafood with three packs of the chain’s signature curly fries and a six-piece chicken McNuggets.

It also comes with the sauce to match – McDonald’s sweet and sour dipping sauce, along with a special “how to” card walking customers through the customary yee sang mixing ritual to symbolize abundance and togetherness.

Dubbed the “Prosperity Lou Lou Box,” the item clocks in at RM28.88.

The brand posted about the item on Facebook, sparking endless online discourse.

Critics Cry Foul Over Chinese New Year Stunt

Some fans praised the bold move to “attack” the Chinese market and get creative with traditional cuisine.

But not everyone was lovin’ it – critics slammed the American import for bastardizing the sacred ritual salad into an overpriced, fry-filled farce.

They contend Mickey D’s made a mockery of the meaningful dish, losing all symbolic ties to prosperity and togetherness by ditching seafood for nuggets.

The product may be crispy and colourful and has a cute instruction card, but dissenters say it’s silly.

The debate rages over whether McDonald’s Malaysia scored a slam dunk or committed a cultural faux pas.

But the fast food giant clearly isn’t backing down from making Chinese traditions fast, fun and oh-so-greasy in 2024.

Either way, McDonald’s continues pushing boundaries and menus to ring in the Chinese zodiac’s Year of the Dragon.

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.