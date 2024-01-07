[Watch] Ambulance Hindered, Patient Dies As Driver And Children Apologize

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a heartrending incident in Kuching, the failure of a car to yield to an ambulance siren has culminated in sorrow and regret.

The wife of the patient, Annie Andrew, took to Facebook to confirm the demise of her husband, Morgan Ak Alban, who passed away after the ambulance carrying him was obstructed.

In a poignant turn of events, the driver’s child reached out to the bereaved wife with an apology, citing the father’s hearing impairment as the reason for the tragic oversight.

The deceased’s wife accepted the apology but highlighted a few points.

It was confirmed by a specialist in 2017 that the driver had a chronic hearing impairment.

Therefore, she urged the family to ensure that the father does not drive anymore, or if it is necessary for him to drive, please ensure that he wears hearing aids before doing so.

The incident is currently under investigation by the police.

An employee of the hospital, Jerry Rentap, shared the unfortunate incident on his Facebook account on the same day.

In his post, Jerry emphasized the importance of giving way to ambulances with blaring sirens, especially when medical personnel provide emergency assistance to the patient inside.

He urged the public to be more considerate and cooperative when ambulances navigate traffic with sirens, emphasizing that a little empathy could make a significant difference in someone else’s life.

Driving Responsibilities: A Call for Preventive Measures and Roadway Vigilance

In Malaysia, there have been previous instances where public and VIP vehicles have been scrutinised for not giving way to ambulances.

These occurrences prompt a nationwide reflection on road etiquette and the sanctity of life over delays.

In one such reported case in 2017, an ambulance transporting a critically ill patient was delayed by a VIP convoy in Kuala Lumpur, sparking public outrage and debate over emergency right-of-way protocols.

Despite regulations in place, enforcement and public compliance remain inconsistent.

The latest incident underscores a grave reminder that driving privileges come with responsibilities.

As the public mourns with the family of the victim, this incident serves as a sombre lesson on the importance of vigilance and empathy on the roadways to ensure that help is not delayed when seconds count the most.

