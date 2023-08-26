Selfish Driver Reprimanded For Blocking Ambulance After Parking In Reserved Spot For 2 Days Straight

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Dato Dr Ken Foo, founder and director of Seers Bhd, recently shared an incident that took place right outside the company’s health clinic involving a selfish driver.

According to Foo, the driver of a white Mazda 3 car parked at a Seers’ reserved parking lot and did not move his car when told by the staff on duty to do so.

The man just left without apologising to anyone. He returned the following day, parked his car in the same spot, and only collected his car at night.

The parking lot is reserved explicitly for 24 hours for the use of ambulances in emergencies, which makes it a significant issue.

It’s also written on the parking line with signs put up to indicate that the reserved spot is for Seers’ ambulances only.

Since the driver did not follow instructions for two days straight, Foo reported the driver to the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ).

The driver allegedly returned to collect the summons at 5.33pm and went for “happy hour” until 7.15pm before trying to collect his car.

Foo said the man reeked of alcohol and claimed the man was about to drive under the influence which endangers other road users.

In the videos, the driver could be seen trying to cover the phone recording the incident and trying to calm Foo down.

Netizens agreed the driver was wrong and he shouldn’t have attempted to drive while drunk.

They also agreed that the driver should be fined to be taught a lesson. However, some believe that the summons might be too cheap for the driver.

Others suggested that the car be towed away, and the driver be put behind bars for a short period of time instead.

