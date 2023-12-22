Cha Eun-woo Returning To Malaysia Next Month For Meet-And-Greet

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Cha Eun-woo is coming to Malaysia next month! The South Korean singer and actor is returning to Malaysia after four years for a meet-and-greet session with fans.

The star will be at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur on 9 January. As the regional ambassador for Skechers, Cha will be a part of the grand opening of the Skechers store at the mall.

As promised, the lucky winners of Skechers’ previous contest will get to meet Cha after the opening ceremony. Cha is keen on meeting his local fans, expressing his excitement in an Instagram post.

“I feel very excited to meet you guys in person this coming January at the new Skechers store opening. Let’s have fun!” he said.

Back in October 2019, Cha held a Just One 10 Minute fan meeting tour for Malaysian fans. Local fans not only got to interact with him but also got to watch him perform in Malay.

Aces in both

Cha first got his start in the Korean entertainment scene as an actor in 2014. He had played a minor role in the drama film, My Brilliant Life.

He then rose to stardom as a member of the boy band, Astro in 2016. Along with the members of the group, he released three successful albums and fourteen singles.

But throughout the years, Cha has also built his profile as an actor, starring in several romantic Korean dramas. Some of them include Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, and A Good Day to Be a Dog.

And he has also since become the face of high fashion brands like Dior and North Face.

