MPH Mid Valley Megamall To Close End Of January After 25 Years Of Operation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MPH Bookstores will close its outlet in Mid Valley Megamall at the end of this month after 25 years of operation. The last day of operation will be on 31 January 2024.

MPH released a statement to reminisce about its growth over the years and to bid farewell to its Mid Valley Megamall branch.

The bookstore in the shopping mall first opened in late 1999. Visitors will remember the large bookstore occupying the space where Uniqlo is now.

The interior of MPH Mid Valley Megamall in its heydays before moving to a smaller location downstairs. Image: MPH Bookstore

The bookstore had everything a bookworm dreamed of such as self-search terminals, internet kiosks, a reading lounge, a children’s corner, and a full-fledged customer service counter. The bookstore was minimally decorated and it even had a fountain at one point.

MPH Mid Valley Megamall also had the widest range of books in the Klang Valley back then, especially children’s books and the collection of titles for professionals.

If the bookstore did not carry a certain book in-store, they would strive to source it for their customers – a tradition that continues until this day in all of the outlets.

In light of its closure, MPH Mid Valley Megamall is holding a clearance sale of up to 90% off from 22 January until the end of the month.

While it’s sad to see the bookstore go in Mid Valley, all is not lost because MPH will open its new flagship store at The Exchange TRX this year.

READ MORE: Borders Bookstore Announces Closure, Bookworms Devastated By News

READ MORE: Book Depository Is Closing End Of April!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.