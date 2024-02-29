Igniting Young Minds: Jom Kita Bincang! A New Chapter In Children’s Literature

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the heart of Kuala Lumpur, a spark of inspiration is set to ignite the imaginations of young minds.

The “Jom Kita Bincang!” exhibition, which recently opened at the Raja Tun Uda Library in Shah Alam, is a testament to the transformative power of children’s literature.

Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Al-Haj, this event is a beacon of hope and innovation in storytelling.

Drawing from the rich tradition of Swedish children’s literature, “Jom Kita Bincang!” explores how tales of adventure, wonder, and discovery can further dialogue on sustainability, health, rights, and social issues.

Exploring new worlds: A Swedish embassy staff member shares tales of adventure and discovery with a kid at the Raja Tun Uda Library. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

It’s a collaboration that bridges cultures and continents, featuring Swedish children’s books newly translated into Bahasa Malaysia and brought to life through the joint efforts of the Embassy of Sweden in Malaysia, the Raja Tun Uda Library, and the Malaysia Board On Books For Young People (MBBY).

Dr Joachim Bergström, Ambassador of Sweden to Malaysia and the visionary behind “Jom Kita Bincang!”, believes in the profound impact of storytelling on societal values.

“Children’s literature is a powerful tool in shaping a society that values respect for nature and each other,” he states, drawing parallels to Sweden’s global leadership in sustainability that can be traced back to its stories.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah (left), exchanging courtesies with Dr Joachim Bergström, on stage. (Pix” Fernando Fong)

Unlocking Imagination: “Jom Kita Bincang!” Ignites a World of Stories

The exhibition started with an inaugural forum on 26 February, setting the stage for exchanging ideas that promise to be as enlightening as inspiring.

With the presence of the Crown Prince of Selangor and perspectives from luminaries like Che Puan Sofie Louise Johansson Petra (as Royal Ambassador of Reading) and representatives from the United Nations (UN) and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the dialogue explored new horizons in children’s literature.

Chaired by Dr Joachim Bergström, the forum explored new horizons in children’s literature. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

While focused on children’s literature, the subsequent workshop series is innovatively designed for adults, aiming to spark creativity and foster a love for literature among those responsible for guiding young readers aged 5 to 8.

These workshops serve as an invaluable resource for parents, educators, and librarians, equipping them with the tools and insights needed to engage children with the world of books effectively.

One workshop focuses on creatively reusing recyclable materials to craft educational and playful resources for children.

It’s a hands-on session where participants learn how to transform everyday items into toys and learning tools, promoting environmental sustainability and stimulating creativity in young minds.

Meanwhile, the other session aims to increase awareness and understanding of Down syndrome, focusing on how inclusive literature can foster empathy and understanding among children.

It also highlights the critical role of a lending library in providing access to inclusive books that reflect diverse experiences, including those of children with Down syndrome.

Both workshops are designed to impart knowledge and inspire action among adults, enabling them to play a pivotal role in enriching children’s lives through creative play, environmental stewardship, and inclusive education.

Enchanting Journeys Await: Dive into the Magical World of the Swedish Little Library

As visitors wander through the exhibition space, held until 10 April, they’ll discover the Swedish Little Library.

In this haven, newly translated Swedish children’s books await to transport young readers to enchanting worlds.

The exhibition also pays homage to Astrid Lindgren, a Swedish author best known for her children’s book series.

Lindgren’s characters, such as Pippi Longstocking, embody resilience, independence, and a deep sense of justice, reflecting Lindgren’s beliefs in empowering children and respecting their autonomy.

“Give the children love, more love and still more love – and the common sense will come by itself,” Lindgren famously said.

Shaping Tomorrow: The Transformative Power of Stories

“Jom Kita Bincang!” is more than an exhibition; it’s a movement.

It stands at the crossroads of tradition and innovation, weaving together stories that promise to shape the leaders of tomorrow.

Stories play a crucial role in a child’s development, offering entertainment, teaching valuable life lessons, sparking creativity, and fostering empathy.

Through stories, children can explore new worlds, understand different perspectives, and learn about cultures other than their own.

This mission becomes even more critical as Malaysia faces declining performances in international assessments like the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), highlighting the urgent need for innovative educational approaches that “Jom Kita Bincang!” embodies.

The latest PISA report is out. Download the results for Malaysia here: https://t.co/nAH8N5rMsa



1. Results suggest your children are getting dumb and dumber



2. Also, only 41% have minimum proficiency in maths, 52% in science, and 42% in reading



cc @anwaribrahim @FadhlinaSiddiq pic.twitter.com/uiPULxeX3A — Aisehman (@Aisehman) December 6, 2023

Good stories can inspire, motivate, and encourage children to dream big and work hard.

They are essential tools for learning and growth, making it important for children to have access to a wide range of quality literature from an early age.

As we turn the pages of these transformative tales together, we step into a future where sustainability, health, and social justice are ideals and realities lived and breathed by every child who dreams of making a difference.

