Seiko Welcomes Malaysia’s National Swimmer Welson Sim As Prospex Brand Friend

During the Meet & Greet session at the Seiko Boutique at The Exchange TRX on 23 March 2024, Malaysian Olympic Flying Fish Prince Welson Sim announced his official collaboration with Seiko as the Prospex Brand Friend.

I’ve always been a fan of Seiko because it’s practical, durable, and also versatile. Prospex Brand Friend and national swimmer Welson Sim shared during the event

Welson, who rejoined the national swim team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, wore the Prospex black series limited edition watch during the event.

Seiko also held a small birthday celebration with a cake-cutting ceremony for Welson before the Meet & Greet session with fans started.

Seiko’s invitation to Welson as a Prospex Brand Friend conveys the noble purpose of “Save the Ocean.” The objective is to conserve the world’s oceans for the present and future generations and preserve marine heritage for divers worldwide.

Welson’s aim for the coveted spot on the highest-scoring qualification list in the Olympics also aligns with Seiko’s message: KEEP GOING FORWARD.

On the journey of life, the soul is not moved by statistics or records; you choose a path and head straight for the goal. In this journey, you may lose time, but you will never lose sight of your goals. With this passionate belief, therefore we can keep going forward. Prospex Brand Friend Welson Sim

Prospex Brand Friend Welson Sim during the Meet & Greet with fans. He wore the Prospex black series limited edition watch. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

