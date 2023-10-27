Here’s How This “Whale” Watch Embodies The Spirit Of The Ocean

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians are known for their love of exclusive drops. We’ll line up for hours, camp out, and do whatever it takes to be the first ones to snag that coveted piece.

Yes, we Malaysians are just very kiasu and have serious FOMO. But psychology explains this through the scarcity effect, that humans are naturally drawn to items that are highly sought after.

And according to this study, we experience a higher level of emotional satisfaction when we get our hands on rare drops. So yes, retail therapy is a thing, and even more so when it comes to exclusive launches!

But when we talk about exclusive launches of luxury items (or even long-awaited concerts!), we usually don’t hear Malaysia in the mix. Most of the time, we’re just one stop on the global launch tour.

But not this time!

via GIPHY

SEIKO is about to shake things up and make us Malaysians the envy of watch enthusiasts around the world! Get ready for an exclusive watch drop like no other because SEIKO’s latest masterpiece, the SEIKO PROSPEX The Whale, is all set to make a big splash in Malaysia.

So, what makes The Whale so special? Let’s dive into the details.

A Whale of a Timepiece

(Credit: SEIKO Malaysia)

The SEIKO PROSPEX SPB427 is exclusive to Malaysia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore. There will be only 1,000 pieces available, and its name, “Whale,” is inspired by the majestic Humpback whales that grace the ocean.

The concept of The Whale was born from a team of passionate craftsmen with a deep love for the sea. This limited-edition diving watch features a brilliant white dial and bracelet that strikingly contrasts with the black hands and case, evoking the beauty of the Humpback.

You can even choose between a stainless steel or silicone bracelet for that perfect, flexible look. The Whale isn’t just a precise timekeeping tool – it’s a work of art, a masterpiece crafted with love and precision.

(Credit: SEIKO Malaysia)

What sets The Whale apart is its commitment to modern aesthetics and practicality. The bezel, hands, and indices are all coated with LumiBrite, making it eco-friendly and technologically advanced, while still maintaining that classic charm.

Under the hood, you’ll find SEIKO’s legendary precision, thanks to the Caliber 6R35, nestled inside a robust 45mm stainless steel case.

The Whale fuses creativity, grace, determination, and liberty, creating a genuinely priceless collection. When you wear The Whale, you carry the spirit of the craftsmen and the tranquillity of the ocean with you.

Dive into Luxury

The Whale will be available from 31 October 2023, and it’s set to make a statement that reflects SEIKO’s unwavering spirit.

When you purchase the Thong Sia Exclusive SPB427J1 at Seiko Boutiques and selected retail partners, you’ll also snag a complimentary 500ml Prospex Double Wall Stainless Steel Vacuum Thermal Flask. Terms and conditions apply, of course, and it’s only available while stocks last.

So, gear up Malaysians, because The Whale is about to take us on a journey through time, craftsmanship, and the sheer beauty of the ocean. SEIKO has set the stage, and we’re ready to ride the wave of luxury!

For more information, visit SEIKO Malaysia’s boutique online store.

