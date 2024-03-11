Seiko Unveils New Prospex Collection Of Diver’s And Special Edition Watches

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the decades since it introduced Japan’s first diver’s watch, Seiko has created a wide range of diver’s watches that have won the favour of professionals and enthusiasts worldwide for their safety, reliability, and ease of use.

One such model is the SPB143, introduced in 2020. With water resistance to 200m and a power reserve of 70 hours, this watch has received worldwide acclaim for its functionality and its vintage-style design inspired by Seiko’s original diver’s watch, the legendary 62MAS.

Today, Seiko introduces into the Prospex collection a range of watches based on the fan-favourite SPB143 that feature multiple enhancements in technology, design, and construction. Black dial and blue dial versions join the main Prospex collection, while a commemorative special edition with gold-coloured accents celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Seiko brand.

More power, greater water resistance, and enhanced legibility

Each watch is powered by one of Seiko’s latest in-house movements, Caliber 6R55, which has a power reserve that extends to 72 hours, or three full days. This marks the first time that Caliber 6R55 has appeared in the Prospex collection.

The new watches are further enhanced to ensure water resistance to 300m, a first for the Prospex collection’s non-saturation diver’s watches. A change in the location of the date window from the three o’clock position to the space between four and five o’clock now allows a more symmetrical design and more space to be filled with Lumibrite, ensuring high legibility even in dark conditions.

A compact construction designed for comfort

Each watch has also been redesigned to be more compact, with a diameter of 40mm, lug-to-lug length of 46.4mm, and thickness of 13mm, while maintaining the reliability, safety, and ease of use required of a Seiko diver’s watch.

Each watch features a stainless steel bezel with an aluminium insert for a slim design that delivers a classic feel and appearance, with minute markings that now extend under the numerals of the bezel display.

The bezel’s minute markings and numerals are laser-engraved to prevent their wear from long periods of use. Thanks to a new bracelet with shorter links and a smaller clasp, the watch achieves a higher level of comfort as it conforms to the wearer’s wrist.

A special edition with an additional strap

Since the beginning of Seiko in 1881, the company has continued to innovate in line with the founder’s philosophy to be “Always one step ahead of the rest.”

In 1924, the company introduced the first wristwatch with “Seiko” on the dial, signifying the beginning of the Seiko brand. The year 2024 marks the 100th anniversary of this landmark event. In celebration, a third creation with a charcoal-grey-coloured dial is introduced as a special edition. Its gold-coloured accents are intended to evoke the many watchmaking advances brought forth under the Seiko name over the last century.

The special edition comes with an additional strap made entirely of recycled plastic bottles. It was created using a traditional Japanese braiding technique called Seichu, familiar in Japanese culture for its use in fabric designs.

The rich texture and sheen that result from the technique can be observed in the traditional obijime, the decorative cord that holds a kimono sash in place. The strap presents a uniquely Japanese aesthetic and texture and is specially manufactured to have a tensile strength nearly four times that of regular Seiko fabric straps*.

The strap’s strength and resistance to the degradation caused by exposure to sunlight meet the demanding standards required of Seiko diver’s watches, and it is perfect for use underwater.

*based on research conducted by Seiko.

All three watches will be available at the Seiko Boutiques and select retail stores worldwide from June 2024.

