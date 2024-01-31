Look Good, Feel Good! Refresh Your Style And Wardrobe This CNY

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In Chinese culture, there’s a tradition to spring clean the whole house and the wardrobe. The act of cleaning the house or getting new clothes symbolises welcoming a fresh start into our lives. By starting on a clean slate, we get to usher in the new year with plenty of good fortune.

Don’t know what to wear after carrying out a thorough spring cleaning? Here’s how you can elevate your style this Chinese New Year.

1. Have fun with dragon-themed accessories

Image: Kate Spade

In the Chinese culture, the dragon symbolises good luck, strength, and good health. Whether you believe in it or not, you can still rock the clothes and accessories featuring the mythical beast. If you want to keep things subtle, Kate Spade has a dragon wrap ring and a pair of adorable dragon earrings in stores. What if you want something floral? You’re in luck because the 2024 Spring collection features clothes and accessories in bright colours and flowers inspired by the warm weather and sunshine of spring.

2. Remember to bring a stylish handbag

Image: Carlo Rino

Whether you’re giving or receiving ang paus (red packets) this year, you’ll need a bag to keep everything safe. A handbag is also a useful fashion accessory to lend a bit of elegance to your whole look. For a simple and fuss-free bag, check out Carlo Rino’s Chinese New Year collection. They have shopper bags, tote bags, and crossbody wallets that are suitable for all occasions.

3. Chic clothes for men

Image: Sacoor Blue & Sacoor Brothers

How can we forget the men? While styles for men are quite limited, they can still play around with colours. It’s time to move away from the usual blues, blacks, and whites (at least for a while). Sacoor Blue’s Chinese New Year casual style features long-sleeved shirts and trousers in bright colours which will keep you comfortable and looking on point throughout reunion dinners to Chap Goh Mei. If you’re not keen on wearing long sleeves, Sacoor Brothers has a range of short-sleeved shirts to keep you looking chic for the celebrations.

4. Go bold with your sunglasses

The Gentle Jelly collection. Image: Elizaveta Porodina/Gentle Monster

The Chinese New Year week is usually hot and sunny, making it the best time to show off your finished look with stylish sunglasses. A pair of sunglasses can help tie your look together and also protect your eyes from the glaring sun. It’s also a great accessory to block all the incense smoke when you’re praying with the family at the temple. If you’re feeling bold, Gentle Monster’s 2024 Gentle Jelly collection features vivid colours and wraparound frames that are almost goggle-like.

5. Tell time with style

Image: Swatch

Other than accessorising with a pair of sunglasses or jewellery, a watch is another worthy arsenal in your fashion game. You can subtly change up your look by changing the watch straps too. It’s also a versatile accessory as it can be worn for any occasion, whether it’s casual or formal. Add some fun to your look with Swatch’s Year of the Dragon collection featuring colourful dragon illustrations on the watch faces and straps.

