SEIKOxThong Sia Presents New Exclusive Limited Edition: The PROSPEX ‘Whale’ Wristwatch

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

SEIKO releases a new Limited Edition Thong Sia Exclusive for Malaysia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore.

The PROSPEX SPB427 will only be available in 1,000 pieces and its name, Whale, comes from Humpback whales that swim gracefully and freely in the ocean, and breach frequently — which resonates wonderfully with nature.

The Whale originated from a team of craftsmen who are determined to create exquisite watches. They have a great passion for the sea and were inspired by the Humpbacks in an effort to incorporate their elegance and grace into the passing of time.

The newly launched limited edition diving watch features a bright white dial and bracelet, which creates a beautiful contrast with the black hands and case, bringing a powerful visual effect that is reminiscent of the Humpback.

The bracelet is also available in stainless steel or silicone for flexible matching. The Whale is not only a precise time tool but also a work of art with craftsmanship.

The bezel, hands and index(es) of the Whale are covered by LumiBrite, conforming with a modern aesthetic vision and making it simultaneously practical; a perfect combination of environmental protection and modern technology.

The renowned precision of SEIKO is a non-negotiable for a tool watch of this nature, and the job is entrusted to the Brand’s Caliber 6R35 that beats inside the 45mm stainless steel case.

Ingenuity, elegance, tenacity, and freedom are integrated into the Whale, making it a precious collection. When you wear the Whale, you will carry the persistence of the craftsmen and the tranquillity of the ocean.

The Whale, available from October 31, is a powerful expression to demonstrate the brand’s spirit once again.

Get a complimentary Prospex Double Wall Stainless Steel Vacuum Thermal Flask 500ml with the purchase of the Thong Sia Exclusive SPB427J1 at Seiko Boutiques and selected retail partners.

T&Cs apply. While stocks last. For product details, please contact SEIKO’s sole distributor, Thong Sia Sdn Bhd at 03-2141 5163 or visit Seiko Boutique Malaysia’s and Thong Sia’s webpages.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.