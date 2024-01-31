K-Pop Star Yugyeom Will Be At The Exchange TRX This Friday

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Another South Korean celebrity is yet again gracing The Exchange TRX with their presence.

Just after weeks of having actor Cha-Eun woo over, the luxury mall will be hosting K-pop star Yugyeom this Friday (2 February).

Yup, the Got7 member is set to make a special appearance at The Exchange TRX for Coach’s boutique opening event at 6:30pm.

As an ambassador of Coach, Yugyeom will play an integral role in officiating the opening of the boutique.

The Idol confirmed the exciting news in an online video, expressing his joy to meet local fans at the upcoming event.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing my Malaysian fans soon!” said Yugyeom excitedly.

Hence, this will be a perfect opportunity for local fans to meet him. Though it is a private event, fans can get to see him during the red carpet-session.

Aside from Yugyeom, fans can also look forward to seeing other celebrities.

Thai actor-singer Nanon, who is best known for his role in Secret Love: My Lil Boy, will also be there to officiate the boutique’s opening.

Fans can also expect to see local celebrities like Alyph, Alvin Chong, Anna Jobling, Daiyan Trisha, and DOLLA at the event.

Multifaceted

Since making his debut as a member of Got7 in 2014, Yugyeom has proven himself to be a versatile entertainer.

For one, he has been an active member of Got7, releasing over five studio albums with the group to date.

In addition, Yugyeom has also pursued music endeavours as a solo artist. In fact, he will be dropping an album next month.

Fans can look forward to getting their hands on it on 21 February. But in the meantime, we hope to see you at The Exchange TRX this Friday!

