CNBLUE To Perform In Malaysia After Nearly A Decade

South Korean group CNBLUE is performing in Malaysia this coming April! After their last performance in 2013, the group will be returning to perform for local fans.

In conjunction with their CNBLUENTITY tour, the band will be performing at Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur on 20 April at 8pm.

The group confirmed the exciting news on their social media account, posting the tour’s poster that listed the chosen countries for the tour.

Fans who are interested can look to purchase tickets from RM398 to RM798, with various perks such as soundchecks, goodbye sessions, signed posters, and laminated lanyards.

The event, organised by Hit Maker Entertainment and Lo-Fi Entertainment, is sure looking to be an exciting one for fans.

The band will indeed captivate fans with their era-defining hits such as I’m a Loner, I’m Sorry, Love, and Can’t Stop, along with brand new materials.

The pop trio

CNBLUE, consisting of Yonghwa, Minhyuk, and Jungshin made their debut in the South Korean entertainment scene in 2010 under FNC Entertainment.

Throughout their career, the group has recorded songs in Korean, Japanese, English, and other languages with a discography that spans 11 studio albums, 14 extended plays (EPs), 33 singles, and three compilation albums.

The band has also won numerous awards such as the Golden Disc Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), and Melon Music Awards.

In addition to music, the members have also dabbled in acting, appearing in several Korean dramas such as Brain Works (2023), Celebrity (2023), and Shooting Stars (2022).

