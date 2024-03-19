Nike TRX Aims To Be A Community-Centric Hub For Sports Enthusiasts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Nike store at TRX has opened to the public after its grand opening on 14 March 2024. The groundbreaking concept store goes beyond the typical retail space, creating a dynamic environment where members can not only discover inspiration but also connect with local communities.

At Nike TRX, customers can find a curated apparel collection tailored for dance, fitness, running, yoga, streetwear, basketball, and kids.

The highly trained staff also provides a range of services, from expert styling sessions to bra and shoe fittings, ensuring unmatched convenience for sports enthusiast striving to enhance their performance.

Image: Eshvar/TRP Image: Eshvar/TRP Image: Eshvar/TRP Models of the fashion show. Image: Eshvar/TRP

At Nike TRX, our commitment to fostering a healthy lifestyle and a sense of community is unwavering. This store aspires to be a sporting destination for fitness enthusiasts, offering an unparalleled shopping experience that helps members achieve their sports goals. The essence of the city is intricately woven into the fabric of the store, making it a unique and empowering space for all.



An important focus is our unwavering dedication to women of sports, striving to create a secure space that fosters inspiration for an active lifestyle. Our goal is to grow connections within the community, uniting its members through various sporting activities and events, he further added. Carl Masterman, President – Sports, GMG.

Nike TRX is located at level 2, L2.77-2.79 Persiaran TRX Tun Razak Exchange Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, 55188 Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur distributed by GMG Sports Sdn Bhd.

