UM Student Activist Explains Mandarin Use In Press Conference Amid Language Debate

Dhurgesswaran Veeran, a senior law student at the University of Malaya (UM), clarified his use of Mandarin during a press conference that recently gained attention on social media.

The press conference was held to protest the proposed separation of gym hours for male and female students at UM.

According to Veeran, all media were invited to the conference, but only Mandarin-language newspapers were present, aside from the English-language news portal FMT.

Since his school days, Veeran has been fluent in Mandarin.

According to Malaysiakini, he stated that his language choice depended on the audience present.

Veeran’s Unwavering Advocacy: A Stand for Student Rights and Inclusivity

Veeran also reiterated his stance against the segregation of gym hours, questioning the practicality of such a measure given students’ varied schedules.

He said the university management agreed with his concerns following the press conference.

Despite the viral nature of the video and the subsequent criticism on social media, Veeran remains undeterred, stating he feels his actions were justified.

Though he received a reprimand from university management over the issue, he maintains that speaking in Mandarin was not a mistake.

The recording of the December press conference only recently became viral, leaving Veeran surprised at its sudden spread online.

As he faces his final year at UM, Veeran stands firm on his position and continues to advocate for student rights and inclusivity.

