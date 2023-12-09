Malaysia Voices Regret As UN Security Council Fails To Secure Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia expressed deep regret over the failure of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to adopt a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution had garnered support from 102 countries, including Malaysia.

However, due to a single veto, the resolution was not adopted.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir expressed deep regret and disappointment at the United States for vetoing the resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

He said the world had hoped for a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which continues unabated, causing immense hardship for the Palestinians.

I deeply regret that the UNSC failed to adopt a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, supported by 102 countries, including Malaysia, because of a single veto. — Zambry Abd Kadir (@ZambryOfficial) December 9, 2023

The failure to secure a ceasefire through the UNSC has raised concerns about the humanitarian situation and the continued suffering of the people in the region.

The veto has sparked discussions about the effectiveness and limitations of the UNSC in addressing global conflicts and crises.

It also emphasizes the importance of international cooperation and consensus-building in finding peaceful resolutions.

Buat ja la liga baru.. UN/UNSC ni x berguna selagi ada veto tu.. 13 undi kalah sebab dia veto sorang.. Useless.. https://t.co/c9wS8UBdW7 — •Ayaan•✨🇲🇾 (@am_sa98) December 9, 2023

In the wake of the UNSC’s failure to adopt the resolution, Malaysia remains committed to working with the international community, particularly countries like Egypt and Jordan that share borders with Israel.

Zambry emphasized that Malaysia will continue its efforts to engage in diplomatic initiatives and contribute to finding a peaceful resolution.

He commented when speaking to reporters after officiating the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM) annual muktamar at Putrajaya.

Zambry, a former member of ABIM himself, noted that ABIM has greatly influenced Malaysia’s political landscape, with former ABIM leaders such as Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim becoming the prime minister.

Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir (third from right) looks back at ABIM’s influence on Malaysia’s political landscape, with former ABIM leaders like Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim becoming the Prime Minister. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, ABIM past president Datuk Ahmad Azam Ab Rahman, Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) president Mohd Azmi and other Islamic non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were also present.

Also invited were Uyghur leaders from the International Union of East Turkistan Organizations (IUETO) and representatives from the Afghanistan government.

IUETO president Hidayet Oguzhan (left) and Secretary General Abdulrashid Aminhaci at the ABIM muktamar. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Veto and Criticism Deepen Conflict Concerns

The UNSC resolution was vetoed by the United States, a permanent member of the council and an ally of Israel.

While the United Kingdom chose to abstain from the vote, the remaining 13 temporary and permanent members of the council, including France, China, Russia, Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates, expressed their support for the resolution.

Following the vote, Robert Wood, Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the UN, criticized the resolution as rushed and unrealistic.

He stated that the resolution was imbalanced and divorced from reality, offering no concrete solutions.

Wood also raised concerns about the resolution’s failure to condemn Hamas for its attack on Israel on 7 October.

