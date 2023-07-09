ABIM Takes Pen To Paper, Urges US and China To Take Action On Uyghur And Jenin Issues

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

The Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM) has submitted a memorandum to the embassies of China and the United States in protest against human rights issues in Xinjiang (East Turkestan), China, and Jenin, Palestine.

This significantly escalates Malaysia’s civil society involvement in these international matters.

The memorandum calls for an urgent response from the Chinese and US governments to address alleged human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang and against Palestinians in Jenin.

The document also urges both nations to respect human rights principles and international law.

The plight of the Uyghurs has been a source of international concern for several years.

Reports suggest that over a million Uyghurs have been detained in “re-education camps” in Xinjiang, where they are subjected to forced labour, cultural assimilation, and other forms of abuse.

The Chinese government has consistently denied these allegations.

Appreciation Of ABIM’s Contribution To Uyghur Advocacy

The International Union of East Turkistan Organizations (IUETO), which partners with ABIM, said the 5 July 2009 Urumqi massacre is one of the biggest disasters that the people of East Turkistan faced in the history of occupation.

IUETO president Hidayet Oguzhan said this event also brought up Chinese human rights violations and genocidal policies into the sights of the international community.

أعربت المنظمات غير الحكومية الماليزية باستمرار عن قلقها بشأن معاملة مسلمي الأويغور في الصين. وقع مركز دراسات الأويغور مذكرة تفاهم مع #ABIM لتدريب الأكاديميين الماليزيين ليصبحوا خبراء في قضية الأويغور. #Uyghur @AHakimIdris @OlsiJ @CUyghurstudy @abimalaysia pic.twitter.com/KvDPThiGAc — مركز الدراسات الأويغورية (@CUyghurstudyAR) April 20, 2023

Every year, the East Turkistan diaspora commemorates this day worldwide to remind the world that genocide and massacres are happening.

Oguzhan described ABIM as a reformist, pro-human rights, intellectual Muslim movement that demonstrated its stance with the people of East Turkistan to urge China to stop the genocide.

IUETO president Hidayet Oguzhan (second from left) presenting a memento to Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, who is Senior Political Secretary to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during a meeting in Kuala Lumpur. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

ABIM has been vocal for Uyghurs in Malaysia and internationally to promote the human rights of East Turkistan people. IUETO appreciates this valuable stance and attitude of ABIM leadership and their long-time contribution to Uyghur advocacy. IUETO president Hidayet Oguzhan

Mewakili sahabat2 ABIM & Malaysia, bersolidariti bersama saudara2 Uyghur di hari ini, hari mengingati peristiwa Pembunuhan Beramai-ramai Urumchi yang telah mengorbankan ribuan nyawa pada 5 Julai 2009 lalu.



(bebenang) pic.twitter.com/3vRagMCW80 — syfqtwhdi (@syfqtwhdi) July 5, 2023

Unrest in Jenin, Palestine: The Current Situation

In Palestine, the city of Jenin has been a flashpoint in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Jenin is a city in the West Bank that has been at the centre of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The city has a long history of resistance against Israeli occupation and has been the site of numerous clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants.

Recent escalations have seen increased violence and displacement of Palestinians, raising concerns about potential human rights violations.

As Israel smashes up Jenin, its British apologists are enabling this violence https://t.co/A2UTxg2HTd — fatema𓂆 (@FatmhTalat) July 8, 2023

The situation in Jenin is part of a broader pattern of human rights abuses in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has been ongoing for decades.

The conflict has resulted in the displacement of millions of Palestinians from their homes and the loss of countless lives.

The international community has called for an end to the conflict and a peaceful resolution that respects the human rights of all those affected.

The Role Of Civil Society In Global Advocacy

ABIM’s move follows a series of initiatives by Malaysian NGOs advocating for these causes.

In recent years, several organizations, including the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM), Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Malaysia and Viva Palestina Malaysia (VPM), have launched campaigns to raise awareness about Uyghur and Palestinian issues.

BDSMalaysia menyerahkan petisyen kpd Puma, jgn sokong & bersekutu dgn pasukan2 bolasepak rejimApartheid Zionis Israel.#BDS Malaysia handing a petition #BoycottPuma, @ MidValleMall, for Puma to end sponsorship of the football teams of the Israeli Apartheid Zionist regime @PACBI pic.twitter.com/boYxHNehCs — BDS Malaysia (@BdsMalaysia) July 5, 2022

ABIM president Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz stated, “The international community cannot remain silent in the face of these injustices.”

We urge China and the US to take immediate action to address these concerns and ensure the protection of human rights.” ABIM President Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz

The delivery of the memorandum signifies the increasing concern among Malaysian civil society about global human rights issues.

It also underscores NGOs’ role in advocating for international justice and peace.

ABIM’s actions are anticipated to spur further involvement from other Malaysian NGOs and civil society groups.

This collective action is hoped to contribute to a broader international effort to address these critical human rights issues.

READ MORE: A Lesson In Malaysian Diplomacy And Objectiveness [Opinion]

READ MORE: Malaysia Reaffirms Palestine Solidarity, Insists On Rejecting Two-State Solution With Israel

READ MORE: Win Hearts & Minds To Counter Israeli Threats, Malaysian Government Told

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.