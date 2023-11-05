Students Collect RM9.2 Million Donation To Aid Palestine

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The “Palestine Solidarity Week” organized by the Education Ministry raised RM9.2 million for the Palestinian Humanitarian Fund.

The event was held from 29 October to 3 November, and thousands of educational institutions nationwide participated.

The purpose of Palestine Solidarity Week is to instil humanitarian values ​​in students and the general public, including human rights, peace, and good deeds.

This significant donation of RM9.2 million will go a long way in providing much-needed humanitarian aid to those affected by the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

It is heartening to see the generosity and support of Malaysian students and officials towards the Palestinian people and their cause.

The funds raised will undoubtedly make a significant impact in improving the lives of those affected by the conflict.

More countries and organizations need to come together to support the Palestinian people and work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

According to a statement from Fadhlina Sidek, the Education Minister, the Palestine Solidarity Week holds great significance for her and all ministry officials.

Balancing Awareness and Risk in Student Political Involvement

The event received criticism and objections from certain groups, including parents who believed students should not be involved in political matters.

They expressed concerns that such activities could potentially lead to extremism. These objections highlight differing perspectives on the involvement of students in political issues.

Malaysian government urged to refrain from dragging children into geopolitics after the Education Ministry issues circular asking schools to observe Palestine Solidarity Week. #Malaysia #Education https://t.co/1gmjKauASW — UCA News (@UCANews) November 5, 2023

On the other hand, some feel it is crucial to balance promoting awareness and understanding of global issues while ensuring that students are not exposed to extremist ideologies.

Encouraging dialogue, critical thinking and fostering an inclusive environment can help mitigate potential risks associated with political involvement at a young age.

Previously, in response to a controversy involving the presence of toy guns in schools and students and teachers dressing up as Palestinian militants during Palestine Solidarity Week, the government has issued guidelines to schools.

These guidelines aim to address the concerns and ensure appropriate conduct during the event.

