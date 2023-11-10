Affordable RM9.90 Fried Chicken Set Meal Delights Customers In Shah Alam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Amid rising food prices, a small business owner in Shah Alam has caught the attention of netizens by offering an affordable set of meals.

Ajann Rosman, the operator of an Indonesian spice fried chicken shop in Seksyen 7, Shah Alam, provides customers with a fried chicken set meal and drinks for only RM9.90.

Salam kawan kawan internet, dah nak masuk tiga bulan aku buka kedai ayam penyet dekat Seksyen 7 Shah Alam ni. Alhamdullilah, sambutan so far okay okay la. Jom la layan thread aku jap😆 pic.twitter.com/dcjoKkOC4H — Fauzan (@AjannRosman) November 7, 2023

What’s more, customers can enjoy unlimited rice and hot soup with their meal.

The store’s concept is simple – customers can order the dishes they want, such as chicken or fish, and have as much rice and soup as they desire.

However, Ajann emphasizes the importance of not taking more than necessary not to neglect the people waiting behind.

Ajann’s affordable offerings have been well-received by customers seeking budget-friendly options.

While the store’s target audience is students, these affordable prices are available to everyone, including non-students.

His dedication to his craft and willingness to adapt to market demands are commendable traits that contribute to his success.

Ni antara review yang aku dapat dari student uitm shah alam, happy je aku baca feedback dia🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/DMu4kV0nNb — Fauzan (@AjannRosman) November 7, 2023

Commitment to Affordable Meals and Customer Satisfaction

The menu includes various set meals, such as fried chicken, fried fish, tempeh, and meatballs, with prices starting as low as RM8.90.

Despite concerns about profitability due to the low prices, Ajann’s primary focus is customer satisfaction.

He believes seeing his customers enjoy their meals is more important than maximizing profits.

At just 25 years old, he sees this venture as an opportunity to learn and grow.

Despite this, he remains worried about the unpredictable weather and the need for a significant customer base to reach the breakeven point.

Cuma aku post ni sebab aku risau sekarang cuaca tak menentu, aku perlukan volume customer yang besar untuk aku lepas breakeven. Untuk student UiTM Shah Alam dgn Unisel atau korang yang nak makan murah boleh la datang kedai aku. Inshallah aku korang puas hati, itu janji aku💪 pic.twitter.com/EP0PNiRADR — Fauzan (@AjannRosman) November 7, 2023

Netizens Praise Azam’s Affordable Meal Initiative Amid Rising Food Prices

Azam’s post about his affordable set of meals has gained significant attention on social media, with over 8,000 retweets and numerous positive comments from netizens.

Many praised the low prices and even mentioned that the portion of fried chicken was generous enough to feed two people.

This initiative comes when food prices have been on the rise in Malaysia.

Way klang still so cheap? In KL Chinese mixed rice memang more expensive than nasi kandar already, excluding the big brands nasi kandar la like pelita, kayu etc. You go normal mamak, rice, chicken thigh/drumstick and vege around Rm8-10. Same thing at Chinese shop Rm10 above. — ModerateOutcast (@SnappyCraps) November 1, 2023

According to a report by the Straits Times, the country has witnessed an increase in food prices due to various factors such as inflation and supply chain disruptions.

It is worth noting that Azam’s initiative is not the only effort to address the issue of rising food prices in Malaysia.

The government has introduced programs like the Rahmah Menu, which offers meals at affordable prices to help the lower-income group cope with the cost of living.

These initiatives ensure Malaysians access affordable and nutritious meals during these challenging times.

READ MORE: [Watch] Rising Cost Of Eating Out: Mother Brings Own Lemonade to Restaurant

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.