Affordable RM9.90 Fried Chicken Set Meal Delights Customers In Shah Alam

Customers can enjoy unlimited rice and hot soup with their meal.

by
November 10, 2023

Amid rising food prices, a small business owner in Shah Alam has caught the attention of netizens by offering an affordable set of meals.

Ajann Rosman, the operator of an Indonesian spice fried chicken shop in Seksyen 7, Shah Alam, provides customers with a fried chicken set meal and drinks for only RM9.90.

What’s more, customers can enjoy unlimited rice and hot soup with their meal.

The store’s concept is simple – customers can order the dishes they want, such as chicken or fish, and have as much rice and soup as they desire.

However, Ajann emphasizes the importance of not taking more than necessary not to neglect the people waiting behind.

Ajann’s affordable offerings have been well-received by customers seeking budget-friendly options.

While the store’s target audience is students, these affordable prices are available to everyone, including non-students.

His dedication to his craft and willingness to adapt to market demands are commendable traits that contribute to his success.

Commitment to Affordable Meals and Customer Satisfaction

The menu includes various set meals, such as fried chicken, fried fish, tempeh, and meatballs, with prices starting as low as RM8.90.

Despite concerns about profitability due to the low prices, Ajann’s primary focus is customer satisfaction.

He believes seeing his customers enjoy their meals is more important than maximizing profits.

At just 25 years old, he sees this venture as an opportunity to learn and grow.

Despite this, he remains worried about the unpredictable weather and the need for a significant customer base to reach the breakeven point.

Netizens Praise Azam’s Affordable Meal Initiative Amid Rising Food Prices

Azam’s post about his affordable set of meals has gained significant attention on social media, with over 8,000 retweets and numerous positive comments from netizens.

Many praised the low prices and even mentioned that the portion of fried chicken was generous enough to feed two people.

This initiative comes when food prices have been on the rise in Malaysia.

According to a report by the Straits Times, the country has witnessed an increase in food prices due to various factors such as inflation and supply chain disruptions.

It is worth noting that Azam’s initiative is not the only effort to address the issue of rising food prices in Malaysia.

The government has introduced programs like the Rahmah Menu, which offers meals at affordable prices to help the lower-income group cope with the cost of living.

These initiatives ensure Malaysians access affordable and nutritious meals during these challenging times.

TRP

