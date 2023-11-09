[Watch] Rising Cost Of Eating Out: Mother Brings Own Lemonade to Restaurant

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A TikTok video of a mother bringing her lemonade to a Western restaurant in Malaysia has gone viral, sparking a conversation about the increasing cost of dining out in the country.

The video shows the mother pouring her homemade lemon tea drink into an empty cup provided by the restaurant rather than ordering an expensive beverage from the menu.

While this approach may have worked in this particular instance, it’s worth noting that many restaurants have policies prohibiting outside food and drinks.

Therefore, individuals need to be aware of the rules and regulations of each establishment they visit.

Malaysians Struggle to Cope with Inflation

Netizens praised the mother’s resourcefulness, with many sharing similar experiences of bringing their drinks to restaurants to save money.

The rising cost of living in Malaysia has been a growing concern for many, with economists noting that eating out and ordering takeaway food has become a hidden cost of working.

Inflation has led to rising prices and the cost of eating out in Malaysia, with food and fuel prices being the main culprits.

This has resulted in many people reducing or stopping dining at restaurants or eateries, significantly affecting the catering industry in the Klang Valley area where the capital, Kuala Lumpur, is located.

As prices continue rising, Malaysians struggle to put food on their tables.

In June 2022, food prices are expected to increase by 60%, further exacerbating the situation.

Malaysians must find ways to cut costs and save money, especially when it comes to dining out.

Rafizi: Economy is weak, RM is falling and poor job opportunities because Malaysians eat out too much! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4YkvwrM3WY — Condor Hero (@CondorHero6) September 18, 2023

Being Resourceful: Malaysians Find Ways to Save Money in Challenging Times

The mother’s bringing her lemonade to the restaurant may be a small gesture, but it highlights the importance of being resourceful and finding ways to save money in these challenging times.

A recent article from the New Straits Times suggests six money-saving tips for Malaysians, including cutting back on dining out and cooking more meals at home.

However, many Malaysians have also defended their love for dining out, with some arguing that it is a part of the country’s culture and way of life.

Nonetheless, as the cost of eating out continues to rise, Malaysians must be resourceful and find ways to save money, such as bringing their drinks to restaurants.

By doing so, they can stretch their ringgit and cope with the challenges of living in a high-cost environment.

